BRICK and mortar music emporiums are a rarity these days, more so one that specialises in niche segments such as punk, metal or alternative acts.

Thus local (and many abroad) music fans were left in tears at the sight of hundreds of vinyl records and CDs destroyed by flames when Varmt Stal Helvete was destroyed in a blaze last week. The adjoining jam studio was also completely razed.

The local store located on the 1st floor of a shop lot in Taman Medan Maju Jaya, Petaling Jaya was left a charred ruin after a fire broke out on May 10. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident which was brought under control by 18 fire personnel from three stations. An electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Varmt Stal Helvete did not just provide a retail focal point for local metal heads but also served as a fledgling record label. It was named after the legendary record shoppe operated by the late Eurynomyous in 1991 in Oslo, Norway, with the European store later renamed Nesebled Records following its founder’s murder. Eerily, the Oslo store also burnt down in April 2024.

“After serving and sharing extreme music stuff with all of you guys for more than 6 years, the entire structure has finally been consumed by flames.

In just a few minutes, the entire Varmt Stal Helvete had been destroyed by fire. The place had been emptied and there had been nothing left behind,” a statement revealed on its social media.

A very sad day indeed for music collectors, especially those who relied on this store to sate their thirst for the noisier end of the musical spectrum. There are no details yet if Varmt Stal Helvete will recover and reconvene but many have expressed their hope that this very specialist store will rise from the ashes soon.

Music lovers can leave messages of support on the shop’s social media platforms. It is hoped it can bounce back from this major setback