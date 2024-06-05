Blizzard calls off BlizzCon

BLIZZARD has canned its BlizzCon event this year, as the company has decided to showcase its upcoming games in other ways over the coming months instead, it announced in a recent blog post.

According to the company, the event will return in the future, but just not in 2024. For upcoming games like World of Warcraft’s The War Within and Diablo IV’s Vessel of Hatred expansions, Blizzard plans to share details at other industry trade shows like Gamescom.

“Our hope is that these experiences – alongside several live-streamed industry events where we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening in our game universes – will capture the essence of what makes the Blizzard community so special,” Blizzard stated in the blog post.

There are also plans to launch “multiple, global, in-person events” that are distinct for Warcraft’s 30th anniversary.

“This is a Blizzard decision. We have explored different event formats in the past, and this isn’t the first time we’re skipping BlizzCon or trying something new. While we have great things to share in 2024, the timing just doesn’t line up for one single event at the end of the year,” a Blizzard representative shared in a statement.

The first BlizzCon took place in 2005 as an annual convention that focused solely on Blizzard. The event last year saw the first reveal of The War Within and two other expansions for World of Warcraft.