THAI noodle joint Boat Noodle is taking the sustainability route with its campaign Boat a Better Future, which aims to promote river and environmental protection that aligns with its mission and vision of creating a harmonious balance between the food and beverage industry and nature.

“We have taken significant internal steps to reduce plastic waste, transitioning to more sustainable practices within our operations, such as introducing thermal cups. But our efforts do not stop there. We are actively involved in supporting NGOs that are dedicated to healing Mother Earth – the very home we live in and the place where our children will grow up.

“Central to our mission is the preservation of rivers, which are the spiritual homeland of boat noodles. The origins of boat noodles trace back to food sold on canals, making rivers integral to our identity and culture. Protecting these waterways is not just about environmental conservation, it is about safeguarding the essence of our brand and the traditions that have been passed down through generations,” said the company in a statement.