THAI noodle joint Boat Noodle is taking the sustainability route with its campaign Boat a Better Future, which aims to promote river and environmental protection that aligns with its mission and vision of creating a harmonious balance between the food and beverage industry and nature.
“We have taken significant internal steps to reduce plastic waste, transitioning to more sustainable practices within our operations, such as introducing thermal cups. But our efforts do not stop there. We are actively involved in supporting NGOs that are dedicated to healing Mother Earth – the very home we live in and the place where our children will grow up.
“Central to our mission is the preservation of rivers, which are the spiritual homeland of boat noodles. The origins of boat noodles trace back to food sold on canals, making rivers integral to our identity and culture. Protecting these waterways is not just about environmental conservation, it is about safeguarding the essence of our brand and the traditions that have been passed down through generations,” said the company in a statement.
One of its recent initiatives involves selling 10,000 cups of Chayen tea as part of its National Day celebrations, with proceeds used to support environmental conservation efforts. For this event, Boat Noodle has partnered with UpCycled by Fuze and Global Environment Centre.
“Their missions align with our vision. These organisations are dedicated to environmental and river conservation, supporting local efforts to create a sustainable future.”
Boat Noodles is inviting its customers to participate in its event by visiting any of its location, showing support for environmental conservation efforts. It is also selling vouchers for Chayen tea drinks:
1. Loose voucher : RM9.50/voucher (redeemable for 1 Chayen tea)
2. Bundle voucher : RM47.50/book (Buy 5 get 1 free)
3. Bundle voucher : RM95.00/book (Buy 10 get 2 free)
Join Boat Noodle in this and let us create a better, greener world.