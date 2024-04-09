$!Bollywood’s beloved singer returns to Malaysia for concert

GET ready for a night of Bollywood magic as Hitman Solutions has teamed up with Australian promoter Cinestar Events to present Arijit Singh Live in Malaysia on Nov 16 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, which marks the return of Bollywood’s hottest playback singers. This will be Arijit’s third performance in Malaysia after nearly a decade.

His previous concert in 2014 at the Dewan Wawasan Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur received an overwhelming response. Cinestar Events is a Bollywood concert and show promoter that has featured many shows with Bollywood artistes, including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others. Fans of Bollywood movies such as Dilwale, Brahmastra and Jawan will recognise Arijit’s recognisable voice from hits such as Janam Janam, Kesariya and Chaleya.