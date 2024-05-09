Bollywood singer Udit Narayan to perform in Penang

BOLLYWOOD playback singer Udit Narayan, known for his musical contributions to Bollywood and various other languages, including Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada, is set to perform in Setia Spice Arena in Penang on Nov 28.

Udit has been the “voice” of many Bollywood stars, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more. Over the past three decades, Udit has sung more than 25,000 songs in over 36 languages. With 22.3 million listeners on Spotify, the singer has bagged multiple awards in a variety of categories.

Udit’s rise to fame began in the 1980’s with the song Papa Kehte Hain, which earned him his first Filmfare Award. His performance on the soundtrack of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak cemented his status in Bollywood, leading to massive sales and widespread acclaim.

He also often collaborates with other singers, such as Alka Yagnik, Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

Among the popular films that feature Udit as a singer include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Udit continues to be a favourite voice for music directors and actors alike, collaborating with India’s famous musicians such as Anu Malik, Jatin Lalit, A.R. Rahman, Rajesh Roshan and Shankar Mahadevan.

His voice has graced the films of directors Yash Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar. With 21 of his tracks featured in the BBC’s Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time, Udit is celebrated as the “King of Melody”. Bollywood fans in Southeast Asia will not want to miss the opportunity to see Udit Narayan live in concert, an event organised by Singaporean management company Filloz International and LR Asia this November.

His first concert A Lovely Night with Udit Narayan will be held on Oct 23 in Singapore.