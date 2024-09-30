Breakthroughs in audio technology

Leading the charge with innovative sound solutions, combining portability, immersive experiences and hearing protection for modern lifestyles

The Willen II is designed for music enthusiasts who value both portability and powerful sound.

AS the demand for portable and immersive audio experiences continues to rise, these brands are stepping up their game with technologies that combine functionality and design. This year, notable advancements have emerged from Marshall, Bang & Olufsen, Shokz and Loop Earplugs. Each brand is redefining how people experience sound, whether through powerful portable speakers, high-performance headphones or stylish hearing protection solutions. In this latest tech roundup, theSun will go into the latest offerings from these brands, exploring how they enhance our auditory experiences.

Marshall’s upgraded portable speakers Marshall has long been synonymous with exceptional sound quality and its latest offerings, the Willen II and Emberton III continue this legacy. The Willen II is designed for music enthusiasts who value both portability and powerful sound. With a playtime of over 17 hours and a robust IP67 waterproof rating, this speaker is crafted to accompany users anywhere from beach outings to backyard barbecues. The lightweight design enhances its portability, while the improved drivers ensure a richer bass and balanced sound across all volumes. Additionally, the Bluetooth LE Audio readiness makes the Willen II a future-proof investment, capable of evolving with technology trends. The Willen II is also equipped with a fastening strap, allowing for versatile placement, be it hanging from a backpack or secured to a bike. Users can enjoy hands-free calling thanks to the built-in microphone, making it a great speaker and a functional accessory for outdoor activities. On the other hand, the Emberton III takes the concept of portable speakers further. With over 32 hours of playtime on a single charge, it promises uninterrupted musical enjoyment. The Emberton III features True Stereophonic sound, a unique technology that delivers multidirectional audio, allowing listeners to experience music as if they were in the centre of the performance. This speaker also has an IP67 rating, making it impervious to dust and capable of withstanding immersion in water up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. With the Dynamic Loudness technology, the Emberton III automatically adjusts the audio balance for a fuller sound at any volume, making it perfect for both quiet evenings at home and lively gatherings. Its compact size and robust construction mean it can be tossed into a bag without fear of damage, ensuring it is always ready for the next adventure.

Luxurious and immersive sound Bang & Olufsen continues to elevate the audio experience with its latest releases: the BeoPlay H100 headphones and BeoLab 90 floor-standing speakers. The BeoPlay H100, retailing at RM8,650, merges technology with luxurious design, making it a must-have for audiophiles. These over-ear headphones come equipped with Dolby Atmos spatial audio and head tracking, providing a great listening experience. With advanced noise cancellation capabilities, users can fully engage with their music without distractions. The headphones feature a customisable glass-touch interface, allowing users to effortlessly navigate controls. In addition to its remarkable sound quality, the BeoPlay H100’s design speaks volumes. Crafted with high-quality materials, it not only sound incredible but also look stunning, making them a stylish accessory for any music lover. Meanwhile, the BeoLab 90 represents the pinnacle of home audio technology. These speakers are designed to adapt to any room’s acoustics, ensuring an optimal listening experience regardless of placement. Featuring Adaptive Room Compensation and Active Room Calibration, the BeoLab 90 tailors its output based on the listener’s position and the room’s characteristics, offering unparalleled sound quality. Starting at RM850,000, these speakers are works of art that enhance the aesthetic of any living space. The BeoLab 90 also includes multiple driver configurations, ensuring that users receive an immersive experience that fills the room with rich, detailed sound.

Remoulding open-ear headphones Shokz has carved a niche in the audio market with its open-ear headphones. The OpenRun Pro2 is the latest addition to their lineup, designed specifically for active individuals who prioritise safety and sound quality. With a dual-driver system that combines bone conduction and air conduction technologies, these headphones deliver clear mids and highs while providing rich, deep bass. The result is a balanced audio experience that enhances workouts without compromising awareness of the surrounding environment. Weighing in at just over 30g, the OpenRun Pro2 ensures a comfortable fit, making it ideal for long listening sessions. They also offer up to 12 hours of continuous playtime, which is essential for users who spend extended periods outdoors. The IP55 rating indicates that these headphones are resistant to water and sweat, making them perfect for any workout regimen. Additionally, the Quick Charge feature allows users to gain 2.5 hours of playback with just a 5-minute charge, ensuring that the music never has to stop.