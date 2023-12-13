ANDRE BRAUGHER, two time Emmy Award winner and actor who played Captain Raymond Holt in the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away on Dec 11 at 61-years-old.

The Guardian reported that the cause of death was due to a “brief illness”, according to his publicist.

Andre Branaugh was also well-known for his role as Detective Frank Pemberton in the television drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” which ran its course from 1992 to 1998 – which catapulted him to stardom.

In 1998, he won an Emmy award for his portrayal as the detective in the series.

Branaugh also won an Emmy for his role as a “criminal mastermind” in the 2006 FX miniseries “Thief”, according to a report by Variety.

For his portrayal of Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Branaugh was nominated for the Emmy awards four times and won two Critics Choice Awards in 2014 and 2016 for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Branaugh also appeared in a number of films throughout his acting career, featuring in “Primal Fear”, “Frequency”, “The Mist”, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Salt” and “The Gambler.”

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson and three children.