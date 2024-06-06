Bumpy ride to comedy gold

IN director Peter Farrelly’s new comedy Ricky Stanicky, audiences are taken on a rollercoaster of awkward moments and outright hilarity, culminating in a heartwarming tale of redemption. Starring Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino and John Cena, this film is an ode to the idea that sometimes life just needs to be a little fun.

A dodgy start

The film opens with a painfully awkward prank gone wrong. Three childhood friends Dean (Efron), Wes (Fowler) and JT (Santino) set a bag of dog faeces on fire, inadvertently causing chaos that requires a scapegoat. Thus, the imaginary Ricky Stanicky is born. Fast forward 20 years and Ricky Stanicky is still the trio’s go-to excuse for dodging responsibilities and getting into trouble.

The early scenes are laden with cringe-inducing antics and juvenile humour, almost testing the viewer’s patience. Dean, Wes, and JT’s shenanigans might elicit a few chuckles, but it is clear that the film is struggling to find its footing. However, just as the audience might be contemplating a hasty exit, a saving grace emerges.

Enter former pro-wrestler Cena as Rock-Hard Rod, the flamboyant actor hired to impersonate the fictional Ricky Stanicky. Cena’s larger-than-life presence and impeccable comedic timing inject a much-needed burst of energy into the film. His performance is nothing short of hilarious, turning what could have been a forgettable comedy into a genuinely entertaining experience.

Cena’s portrayal of Rod/Ricky is both over-the-top and endearing. His ability to switch from absurd humour to moments of sincere emotion adds depth to the character and elevates the entire movie. Whether he is singing outrageous parodies or executing a circumcision with a cigar cutter, Cena’s commitment to the role is evident and thoroughly entertaining.