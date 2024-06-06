Bumpy ride to comedy gold

IN director Peter Farrelly’s new comedy Ricky Stanicky, audiences are taken on a rollercoaster of awkward moments and outright hilarity, culminating in a heartwarming tale of redemption. Starring Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino and John Cena, this film is an ode to the idea that sometimes life just needs to be a little fun.
A dodgy start
The film opens with a painfully awkward prank gone wrong. Three childhood friends Dean (Efron), Wes (Fowler) and JT (Santino) set a bag of dog faeces on fire, inadvertently causing chaos that requires a scapegoat. Thus, the imaginary Ricky Stanicky is born. Fast forward 20 years and Ricky Stanicky is still the trio’s go-to excuse for dodging responsibilities and getting into trouble.
The early scenes are laden with cringe-inducing antics and juvenile humour, almost testing the viewer’s patience. Dean, Wes, and JT’s shenanigans might elicit a few chuckles, but it is clear that the film is struggling to find its footing. However, just as the audience might be contemplating a hasty exit, a saving grace emerges.
Enter former pro-wrestler Cena as Rock-Hard Rod, the flamboyant actor hired to impersonate the fictional Ricky Stanicky. Cena’s larger-than-life presence and impeccable comedic timing inject a much-needed burst of energy into the film. His performance is nothing short of hilarious, turning what could have been a forgettable comedy into a genuinely entertaining experience.
Cena’s portrayal of Rod/Ricky is both over-the-top and endearing. His ability to switch from absurd humour to moments of sincere emotion adds depth to the character and elevates the entire movie. Whether he is singing outrageous parodies or executing a circumcision with a cigar cutter, Cena’s commitment to the role is evident and thoroughly entertaining.
Tale of redemption
Despite its slapstick exterior, Ricky Stanicky carries a surprisingly profound message. The film explores the notion that nobody is perfect and that sometimes, all one needs is a second chance to rebuild their life. Rod’s transformation from a struggling performer to a beloved “hero” underscores the theme of redemption.
As the story unfolds, the trio’s web of lies begins to unravel, leading to a cascade of confessions and consequences. Yet, it is through these moments of truth that the characters find a chance to grow. Dean’s heartfelt apology and Rod’s candid reflection on his journey resonate with the idea that embracing one’s flaws can lead to personal growth and new opportunities.
By the time the credits roll, Ricky Stanicky will very likely have won over its audience. The film’s closing montage, featuring Rod and friends engaging in charitable acts and celebrating life’s milestones, serves as a fitting end to this comedic journey. The viral TikTok remix of Summerhayes’ dance moves is the cherry on top, leaving viewers with a smile.
While it starts with cringe-worthy antics, it is Cena’s infectious charm that transforms the movie into a must-see comedy. Embracing imperfection and the possibility of second chances, Ricky Stanicky delivers both laughs and heart, making it a delightful experience for audiences of all ages and genders.
Ricky Stanicky is currently streaming on Prime Video.
DIRECTOR: Peter Farrelly
CAST: Zac Efron, John Cena, Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, Lex Scott Davis
E-VALUE: 8
ACTING: 7
PLOT: 8