Camera, lights... action!

From broadcasting major to entertainment industry diva, Dina Allysha Aminudin’s journey is one of passion and perseverance

FROM studying law to becoming a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Dina Aminudin’s story is one of passion, determination and resilience.

“I started as a law student during my foundation year, but I eventually switched to mass communications in broadcasting for my bachelor’s degree because of my immense passion and deep curiosity about cameras,” Dina told theSun.

Her academic transition was fuelled by a fascination with cameras that would eventually shape her career in acting and hosting. Opportunity knocks Dina’s background in broadcasting has been instrumental in her multifaceted career. “My academic background in broadcasting has provided me with a solid understanding of camera technology and production theory. When I transitioned into acting and hosting, I was able to apply this theoretical knowledge practically,” shared the 23-year-old.

This unique advantage has significantly contributed to her growth in the industry, allowing her to excel both in front of and behind the camera. Choosing between education and the opportunity of a lifetime is always challenging. For Dina, the decision came in the form of an invitation to compete in Dewi Remaja. “As someone who highly values education, deciding to take a semester break was not an easy choice. However, it ultimately proved to be the best decision because Dewi Remaja provided me with a significant platform to broaden my perspective,” reflected the Johor-born lass. This experience not only boosted her confidence but also expanded her professional network, which proved pivotal in shaping her career. Managing academic pursuits alongside a flourishing career in modelling and acting is no small feat. Dina attributes her success to effective time management and prioritisation. “Effective time management is crucial in balancing my studies and work commitments. I rely on a regularly updated calendar to keep track of assignments, exam dates and deadlines,” she shared. Her dedication and focus on her goals have enabled her to strike a balance and prevent burnout, making her journey in the industry both rewarding and manageable. The reality of showbiz Dina’s versatility shines through her diverse roles in TV dramas, fashion shows and commercials. “To portray these roles successfully, I go deep into understanding the characters. This involves extensive practice and experimentation with my lines until they become second nature,” she explained. Her commitment to authenticity and preparation has enhanced her performances and contributed to her growing skill set, making her a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Despite the glamour and excitement, Dina acknowledges the challenges that come with being an actress. “Being an actress can be a lot of fun. But all that glitters is not gold. One must expect facing criticism not only from the audience but also from old-timers who have been in the game longer than you have,” she admitted. However, she viewed criticism as an opportunity for growth and remains steadfast in her determination to succeed. Lasting legacy Looking ahead, Dina has ambitious plans for her future in the entertainment industry. “Now that I am in the entertainment industry, I aim to become a versatile actress capable of portraying roles across various genres. Eventually, I also dream of transitioning into directing, creating films that impart valuable lessons to audiences,” stated Dina.