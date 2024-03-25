Casino denies Mars in debt

MGM Resorts has refuted a report that Bruno Mars caught a grenade in the shape of a US$50 million (RM236 million) gambling debt with them.

According to earlier reports, Mars, who was set to enter his ninth year performing at a residency in Las Vegas, was in the midst of paying off a gambling debt he accrued to the casino.

The report, citing an unnamed source, claimed that Mars “owes millions” to MGM from gambling, with the alleged amount coming close to the numbers above.

“(MGM) basically owns him,” the report read. The same source further claimed that Mars allegedly makes US$90 million from his residency deal with the casino, but after paying off his debts and taxes, the singer takes home US$1.5 million per night.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers.

“From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Mars’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” MGM Resorts wrote in a statement.

Focusing on his residency, Mars’ last album was An Evening With Silk Sonic from 2021, as part of the Silk Sonic supergroup duo with Anderson Paak.