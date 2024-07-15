ONE of the unexpected things to happen in the music industry is how an obsolete format came to be the great saviour of the music industry. Vinyl records, once consigned to the rubbish dumps, have become the format of choice among audiophiles and hipsters alike. With artistes such as Taylor Swift to veteran Guns N Roses delivering their music in packaged LP formats, music lovers have been tempted back to the fold.

Now, it seems that cassette tapes are to follow suit, with many more modern and contemporary artistes such as Olivia Rodrigo making their music available on this format. Gen Z youngsters have also latched on to the idea that a walkman just looks cooler than listening to tunes on an iPhone.

Call it nostalgia or retro-cool but the cassette tape is slowly making its way back into mainstream consciousness. Here are a few reasons why.

10 years and counting

Inspired by the Record Store Day, which was initially started to support independent physical music emporiums, the tape equivalent was conceived by a small cartel of independent UK labels to celebrate the format in 2013. Though not quite as big as vinyl, the event has helped bring the format back into vogue with a slew of artistes releasing limited edition tape-only exclusives to commemorate the event. This year there will be a Cassette Week from Oct 14 to 20. The stated intention for the event is for bands, labels, outlets and fans to come together and celebrate the beloved audio tape. There will be a bunch of exclusive tape releases planned to come out in that week along with in-store and online events from participating shops and bands. Organised by Tapehead City, the event is currently limited to North American shores but the online tape outlet is inviting outlets in other countries to sign up for the upcoming celebration of the magnetic reels.

Gateway to music addiction

Many labels are now realising the relatively inexpensive tape is a great way to get music fans hooked on tangible formats again. Record stores also realise the format was crucial in creating generations of music fans, who later graduated to CDs and vinyl LPs. Used examples are readily available at flea markets and bazaars, which are a dream for crate diggers for whom the hunt is a big part of the thrill. New releases are also beginning to find their way to shop windows with physical stores once again appreciating the space-saving format. But most pertinently is that the affordable tape allows a new generation to experience the joy of collecting and owning tangible formats, especially with vinyl LPs now commanding premium price tags.

Great format for artistes

One consequence of major artistes such as Swift and Adele releasing their albums on vinyl is that the few working manufacturing plants are unable to keep up with the demand. In trying to press the large quantities for the platinum-selling artistes, smaller acts have been made to wait for months, sometimes years, to get their work pressed on vinyl. The ease and speed, in which artistes can get their music out on tape has fuelled this renaissance. The low costs involved is also a major boon for new acts or fringe artistes trying to reach a wider audience.

Retro cool

In an age where everything is reduced to a compressed file and stored in a mobile device, there is a desire from music fans to have a physical connection with the tunes and artistes. The vinyl resurgence underlines this and while it maybe small, the cassette tape has its own unique charm with its foldable inlays displaying the artwork and lyrics. And there is something deeply hypnotic about the way a new cassette tape feels and smells upon initial unwrapping. Having manufacturers such as Sony revisit its iconic Walkman have also played into feeding the retro-cool cache.

Analogue magic

Despite the advances made in streaming audio files, there are those who swear that analogue formats will always sound better. Yes, those who like the late BBC Radio One DJ John Peel who insist that the static at the start of vinyl records is part of its charm, there are those who love that tape “hiss”, that is audible on the silent parts. Tapes offer a cheap way for music fans to experience the magic of analogue playback without breaking their bank.

A quality portable player, a decent set of headphones and music from labels with affordable catalogues are all that is needed for audio nirvana.