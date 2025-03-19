Four brand ambassadors to watch

IT is a great year for brand ambassadors. Be it in the realms of fashion or lifestyle, a good number of celebrities have been tapped to represent big brands. We are also seeing new collaborations involving prominent names from the musical and acting worlds. theSun has a made a list of these hot brand partnerships that you should pay attention to. Sandra Lim Shue Hui – Visit IOI Resort City Sandra Lim Shue Hui placed in the top 30 in last year’s Miss Universe contest. The 24-year-old Puchong native made history as it was the first time Malaysia achieved that feat in 54 years.

She is following up on that success with her appointment as Visit IOI Resort City’s brand ambassador. Lim represents the company’s hotels, including Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, Le Meridien Putrajaya, Palm Garden Hotel, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Moxy Putrajaya and Four Points by Sheraton Puchong. She will play an active role in showcasing the distinctive experiences offered by the cluster of premier hotels, engaging with guests through exclusive events, promotional campaigns and social media collaborations. Since her crowning as Miss Universe Malaysia, Lim has advocated for empowerment, dedicating herself to charity. She has also been pursuing a career in acting, appearing in the local movie Money Games.

Ningning – Maybelline K-pop’s Ningning has joined the Maybelline family as its new ambassador. The 22-year-old, who is a member of the South Korean group Aespa, is the brand’s representative for North and Southeast Asia. The singer was chosen for her strong display of individuality, confidence and creativity in her work as an artiste – values that resonate deeply with Maybelline. She will represent the company in key regional markets and be featured in upcoming product and brand campaigns. Her first appearance will involve the campaign for the Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, in which she will showcase the product while promoting self-expression. Ningning is best known as Aespa’s vocalist and dancer since the band debuted in 2020. She is also the ambassador for luxury fashion brand Versace.

Beyonce – Levi’s Partnering with singer Beyonce, Levi’s has launched the second chapter of its Reiimagine campaign, Pool Hall. The collaboration involves a short film, which sees the singer sporting the signature denim in a high-stakes game of pool, celebrating the brand’s legacy and her artistic transformation. Chapter Two highlights striking pieces such as the ribcage wide-leg jeans, the braided vest and the spade trench, styled with custom embellishments. The campaign was conceived in a creative partnership with international media company TBWA and produced by creative agency Prettybird. Its aesthetic was inspired by Beyonce’s recent turn to country music. The 43-year-old released her first country and western album Cowboy Carter, inspired by her Texan roots. The album won her Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards.