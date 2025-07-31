Celebrate sweet mao-ments

MALAYSIA’S favourite cat comic Bichi Mao has joined hands with Secret Recipe to make sweet mao-ments together in honour of National Day, Malaysia Day and the cake cafe chain’s 28th anniversary. “This partnership reflects our passion for supporting local brands, much like Secret Recipe’s own journey. “Whether you are here for the cakes or the characters, we hope to offer something that sparks joy while staying true to our Malaysian roots,” said Secret Recipe’s group CEO Patrick Sim.

From Aug 15 to Nov 15, here is what you can expect from the collaboration: • Paw-some store decor: Selected Secret Recipe outlets will be adorned with Bichi Mao-themed decor, including floor standees, cake counter stickers and playful decals on glass doors and windows. • Cake boxes to Claw-lect: Special edition cake boxes with Bichi Mao characters for whole, slice and platinum cakes. • Maomi-approved kids’ menu: A curated children menu featuring Bichi Mao-themed delights, themed serviettes, meal trays, toppers and a paper crown!

Of course, sweet moments are created with little yummy treats! The cherry on the cake is the Bichi Mao-themed panna cotta, priced at RM16 – which sweetens the deal with its adorable jiggle that is just the thing your Instagram feed needs!

The “collector’s” bug has bitten everyone under the sun and Bichi Mao and Secret Recipe are no different. Ready to be hung on your favourite bag with your Labubus and Crybabys is their Cat-in-a-Cake limited edition collectibles (read: keychains). Just the thing for a foodie and cat enthusiast! These cute plushies are priced at RM50 each, or at RM28 each with any two sliced cakes purchased. From free sticker sheets for any main course purchased to postcards and keychains for those who spend a minimum of RM40, fans and diners will walk away with a sweet little treat.