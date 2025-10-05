JessC, Fauziah Latiff unite in first duet Tak Terpisah at Dekati album launch

AT the launch of her new album Dekati, Australia-based rock princess JessC took centre stage with Malaysian pop diva Fauziah Latiff, known affectionately as Jee, for their debut duet performance of the emotionally powerful song Tak Terpisah (Never Separated).

The event transcended cultural and ethnic boundaries, bringing a heartfelt message of unity, love and resilience through music — a performance that brought the crowd to its feet with thunderous applause and cheers.

Even before its official release, the Dekati album has already gained traction. The music video for five songs has garnered over 6 million views on YouTube and is making waves in Indonesia, with numerous media outlets covering the story and conducting interviews.

The event kicked off with a cinematic medley of JessC’s music videos, including Demi Impian, Dekati, Satu Suara Raya, Expose, and the much-anticipated Tak Terpisah. Fans were visibly moved as scenes from the singer’s musical journey played across the screen.

But the true highlight of the evening was the live duet between JessC and Jee. Dressed in elegant white Malay traditional attire, JessC stood beside Jee, who donned a sleek ponytail and a commanding presence — the two looked as if they had stepped straight out of the album cover.

Their harmonised voices delivered the poignant message of “Tak terpisah walau berbeza” (never separated, even if we are different), touching hearts and uniting the audience in a moment of shared emotion. The performance concluded with fans presenting flowers and gifts, while Jee playfully turned the tables by pretending to be the event’s photographer, adding a joyful twist to the heartfelt moment.

“Dekati is a song about having the courage to face life’s challenges,” JessC shared onstage yesterday.

She recalled her admiration for Jee dating back over a decade, especially after performing Jee’s iconic song Dia. Collaborating with her idol on their first duet was the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

“JessC’s beauty shines from within,” Jee said warmly. “The first time I heard the demo of Tak Terpisah, I cried. The song has soul — it speaks of love, respect, togetherness and life. It’s a song that resonates with everyone.”