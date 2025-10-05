JessC, Fauziah Latiff unite in first duet Tak Terpisah at Dekati album launch

AT the launch of her new album Dekati, Australia-based rock princess JessC took centre stage with Malaysian pop diva Fauziah Latiff, known affectionately as Jee, for their debut duet performance of the emotionally powerful song Tak Terpisah (Never Separated).
The event transcended cultural and ethnic boundaries, bringing a heartfelt message of unity, love and resilience through music — a performance that brought the crowd to its feet with thunderous applause and cheers.
Even before its official release, the Dekati album has already gained traction. The music video for five songs has garnered over 6 million views on YouTube and is making waves in Indonesia, with numerous media outlets covering the story and conducting interviews.
The event kicked off with a cinematic medley of JessC’s music videos, including Demi Impian, Dekati, Satu Suara Raya, Expose, and the much-anticipated Tak Terpisah. Fans were visibly moved as scenes from the singer’s musical journey played across the screen.
But the true highlight of the evening was the live duet between JessC and Jee. Dressed in elegant white Malay traditional attire, JessC stood beside Jee, who donned a sleek ponytail and a commanding presence — the two looked as if they had stepped straight out of the album cover.
Their harmonised voices delivered the poignant message of “Tak terpisah walau berbeza” (never separated, even if we are different), touching hearts and uniting the audience in a moment of shared emotion. The performance concluded with fans presenting flowers and gifts, while Jee playfully turned the tables by pretending to be the event’s photographer, adding a joyful twist to the heartfelt moment.
“Dekati is a song about having the courage to face life’s challenges,” JessC shared onstage yesterday.
She recalled her admiration for Jee dating back over a decade, especially after performing Jee’s iconic song Dia. Collaborating with her idol on their first duet was the fulfillment of a long-held dream.
“JessC’s beauty shines from within,” Jee said warmly. “The first time I heard the demo of Tak Terpisah, I cried. The song has soul — it speaks of love, respect, togetherness and life. It’s a song that resonates with everyone.”
Jee also expressed how the song served as a reminder to appreciate love, friendship and family amid the hustle of daily life. JessC, ever grateful and lighthearted, revealed that Jee had recently wrapped filming the drama Sri Kandi, where she played a queen. During filming, Jee had a minor accident falling off a horse, which alarmed the crew, but she fortunately emerged unscathed.
Looking ahead, JessC teased that two more duet projects with Jee are in the works, including an upbeat track titled Kawan Baik (Best Friends).
When asked how she balances her busy schedule, Jee shared: “Everyone’s life is different. What matters most is knowing how to stand back up after a fall, and respecting life and one another.”
JessC added: “Don’t fear failure. Don’t let problems defeat you. Life is hard, but we must face it bravely and learn from every fall.”
In a lighthearted exchange, JessC asked Jee: “How would you rate my singing?”
Jee laughed and responded: “You’ve improved a lot — we’ve successfully blended our voices.”
JessC also proudly showed off a handmade necklace crafted by Jee, symbolising their growing friendship and creative bond.
The Tak Terpisah music video was shot in Malaysia, produced by an Australian team, and directed by an American filmmaker. Their collaboration traces back to a concert 10 years ago, where Jee appeared as a guest and the two artistes connected through music.
Today, the Dekati album is not only captivating audiences in Malaysia but also sparking a wave of excitement across Indonesia. This cross-cultural success story stands as a testament to the power of friendship, mutual admiration and musical harmony between two talented women who dared to dream — and sing — together.