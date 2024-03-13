Chang-wook’s agency issues formal apology

JI CHANG-WOOK’S management Spring Company has formally addressed the recent controversy surrounding the actor’s indoor smoking incident.

This issue arose when a behind-the-scene video from his drama Welcome to Samdalri captured him smoking an electronic cigarette on set, which led to public debate due to the strict regulations against indoor smoking in South Korea.

Consequently, the scene was removed from the video by the production team.

On Feb 11, Spring Company issued a statement expressing regret for any discomfort caused by Chang-wook’s actions.

They acknowledged the inappropriateness of the scene and conveyed Chang-wook’s recognition of his error, along with his sincere apologies to those affected, including viewers, the cast, the crew and fans of the drama.

Emphasising their commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future, the agency reassured the public of their proactive measures to uphold professional conduct on set.