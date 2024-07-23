Chinese hip-hop artiste Gali announces inaugural solo concert in Malaysia

GALI, renowned as a trailblazing figure in Chinese hip-hop, is set to embark on his inaugural solo concert tour in Malaysia featuring his latest mixtape Stripelife.

Organised by Live Nation and Star Planet as event management partner, the Malaysia leg of Gali Stripelive Summer Tour 2024 will take place on Sept 26 at 8.30pm at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. Tickets will go on sale starting noon tomorrow.

Gali has established himself with a distinctive style characterised by insightful lyrics and profound storytelling. His musical journey has garnered acclaim across the Chinese hip-hop landscape, blending elements of old school, boom bap and R&B to create a captivating auditory experience. Known for his innovative use of sampling techniques, Gali continues to surprise and engage audiences with each composition.

Achieving third runner-up in the 2020 season of The Rap of China, Gali captured hearts with hit singles such as Crystal, Pearl Illusion, 70% and 1992, amassing a dedicated following. His album Atlantis was honoured as the “Best Mandarin Rap Album of the Year” at the Hip-Hop Awards in February 2022, further solidifying his status as a creative force in music and visual arts.

Gali’s visionary approach extends beyond music, as seen in his transformation of album concepts into immersive virtual concerts, attracting over 2 million viewers. Gali not only interpreted this unverifiable ancient country through music but also allowed more people to have a new understanding of hip-hop music through his unique perspective.

In the 2022 season of The Rap of China, Gali captivated audiences with his music quality and performances. His work reflects a unique blend of personal philosophy and contemporary aesthetics, redefining rap through its thoughtful exploration.

This tour marks a new chapter in Gali’s musical journey. He aims to go beyond simply presenting his music on stage, inviting audiences into his life story.

Gali hopes that through his music, audiences can experience the unique world he has crafted and gain insight into his life and inner world. He aspires for concertgoers to resonate with his music, collectively exploring and experiencing his musical journey, and uncovering the stories behind each note together.

Tickets for Gali Striplife Summer Tour 2024 in Kuala Lumpur are priced from RM298.