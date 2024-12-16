Christmas jingles

Six albums to set mood for festive season

CHRISTMAS albums are among the many joys to come with the festive season. Whether they are classics or contemporary, these records never fail to bring cheer and happiness. Here are six Christmas musical companions to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Andy Williams – The Andy Williams Christmas Album (1963) The first of Andy Williams’s eight Christmas albums, this is a holiday classic, consisting of popular and timeless Christmas tunes. The singer breathes new life into each song, honouring its roots while making it his own.

Side one of the record consists of secular Christmas tunes, whereas side two offers listeners traditional spirituals and carols. Its highlights include Williams’s rendition of White Christmas, O’ Holy Night and an original recording It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, which has established itself as a seasonal staple. Jackson 5 – Jackson 5 Christmas Album (1970) Listeners seeking a more soulful seasonal fare can opt for Jackson 5 Christmas Album. Featuring 11 tunes, Jackson 5 brought a Motown spin to classics such as Santa Claus is Coming to Town and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

Upon its release, the album was well-received among the general public. So much so it became the best-selling Christmas album in 1970 and was re-released in 2003 and 2009, both reissued versions featuring remixes and bonus tracks. Kenny G – Miracles: The Holiday Album (1994) This album is made for a peaceful and relaxing Christmas. Produced by saxophonist Kenny G, Miracles: The Holiday Album is made up of smooth jazz instrumental versions of Christmas classics.

Each tune on the album is cleverly arranged and produced. The Grammy-winning saxophonist tries to create a chilled ambience, making it easy for listeners to relax and unwind to the tunes. The album’s background music nature makes it the ideal album for Christmas family gatherings. Justin Bieber – Under the Mistletoe (2011) The year 2011 was a merry one for Justin Bieber as he released his first Christmas album Under the Mistletoe. Similarly to the previous artistes, the Canadian singer gave his touch to Christmas classics, releasing evergreen tracks such as Silent Night and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

But Bieber took time to feature original tracks too, co-writing seven original tunes on the album. He collaborated with several prominent artistes such as Usher, Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey to achieve his desired sound. The album’s standouts include Mistletoe and Fa La La.

Taylor Swift – The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection (2007) Before penning her 2019 Christmas hit Christmas Tree Farm, Taylor Swift had dedicated an EP to the festive season with the release of The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in 2007, giving Christmas a country makeover. The songstress injects a country pop sheen into classics such as Last Christmas, Santa Baby, Silent Night and White Christmas. She further gives Christmas a country twang with two original tracks, showcasing her songwriting chops in Christmases When You Were Mine and Christmas Must Be Something More.