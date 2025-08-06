Melaka strengthens healthcare with RM150k for health programmes

MELAKA: The Melaka government is committed to maintaining a responsive and comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the commitment includes safeguarding the welfare of all frontliners who form the backbone of public well-being.

“As part of ongoing support for improving healthcare services, the state government has allocated RM150,000 specifically for the implementation of health programmes at the state level.

“This initiative also supports the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) for the benefit of the people in the state,” he said at the appreciation and recognition ceremony for Melaka health workers here last night.

Also present were state Health, Human Resource and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem and Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.

Ab Rauf said that as a proactive measure to strengthen the grassroots healthcare network, Melaka has produced a total of 1,369 community paramedic (Parakom) volunteers in collaboration with the Melaka Health Department and St John Ambulance.

He added that in efforts to strengthen the state’s healthcare ecosystem, the federal government continues to be attentive to the needs and challenges faced by the sector in Melaka.

“For example, the federal government has approved an allocation of RM45.49 million to upgrade healthcare facilities involving 34 health clinics, seven dental clinics, three rural clinics and three hospitals.

“In addition, Melaka will soon have a military hospital worth RM325 million, which is expected to be completed in January 2029 and will have a significant impact on the state’s healthcare sector,” he said.

A total of 2,000 healthcare workers from various schemes under the state Health Department, as well as staff from four private hospitals in the state, were honoured at the dinner event. - Bernama