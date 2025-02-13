Close Ur Kopitiam surpasses RM10m at box office

MALAYSIAN Chinese New Year (CNY) blockbuster Close Ur Kopitiam has crossed the RM10 million mark at the local box office, which it claimed the number one CNY movie of the year and the highest-grossing Malaysian Chinese film in nearly a decade.

Produced and created by Dissy, Close Ur Kopitiam brings Malaysia’s beloved kopitiam culture to life, using humour and relatable storytelling to shed light on social issues such as cyberbullying. Resonating with audiences, the movie found sustained success at the box office due to word of mouth.

Having earned RM10.02 million as of Tuesday, Close Ur Kopitiam has proven itself as the ultimate CNY box office dark horse. To celebrate this milestone, producer Mark Lee plans to visit Malaysia to personally thank fans for their support. He also confirmed the film will soon be released in Singapore, introducing international audiences to the charm and creativity of a Malaysian Chinese movie.

Dissy, which began as an online content powerhouse, has now proved that Malaysian storytelling has what it takes to captivate audiences.

“This success is a testament to the love and support from local moviegoers. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has watched Close Ur Kopitiam in cinemas. Your enthusiasm has propelled Malaysian Chinese cinema to new heights,” said Dissy in a statement.

Produced by Dissy and directed by Vince Chong, Close Ur Kopitiam features Dissy artistes Song Bill, Yuriko, Dahee, Anthony, Adeline Wong, Zuvia, Yuniyce, Michie, K Lao, Kim Chen Wu, Morn Liew and guest stars Lee and Jaspers Lai. The film is co-produced by Lee, Caroll Tai, Vanzo, and TMC Aesthetic Academy. Close Ur Kopitiam is in cinemas now.