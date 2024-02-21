CNBLUE returns to Malaysia after a decade

THE South Korean pop-rock sensation CNBLUE is set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia after an almost ten-year hiatus.
Organised by Hit Maker Entertainment and Lo-Fi Entertainment, the ‘CNBLUENTITY’ concert is set to unfold at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 20th April.
CNBLUE, originating from South Korea and debuting in 2010 under FNC Entertainment, comprises frontman Yonghwa, the lead vocalist and guitarist, Minhyuk on drums, and Jungshin on bass.
The group is set to rekindle the admiration of Malaysian fans, delivering timeless hits like I’m a Loner, I’m Sorry, Love, and Intuition.
Their musical prowess extends across various languages, as reflected in their diverse discography of 11 studio albums, 14 extended plays (EPs), 33 singles, and three compilation albums, showcasing their versatility in Korean, Japanese, English, and other languages.
As a testament to their musical proficiency, CNBLUE has garnered prestigious awards such as the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), and Melon Music Awards, affirming their significant impact and recognition within the music industry.
For fans eager to attend the concert, tickets will be available for public purchase starting February 29 at noon through www.ticketingtix.com, ranging from RM398 to RM798 with a processing fee of RM4.
The tickets offer a variety of exclusive fan benefits, including soundchecks, goodbye sessions, signed posters, and laminated lanyards during the pre-sale period.
A three-day online pre-sale for registered fans is scheduled before the public release, starting on February 23, with limited capacity. Successful registrants will gain access to the ticket pre-sale on February 28 at noon, receiving a limited laminated lanyard with their ticket purchase.