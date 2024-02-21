CNBLUE returns to Malaysia after a decade

THE South Korean pop-rock sensation CNBLUE is set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia after an almost ten-year hiatus.

Organised by Hit Maker Entertainment and Lo-Fi Entertainment, the ‘CNBLUENTITY’ concert is set to unfold at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 20th April.

CNBLUE, originating from South Korea and debuting in 2010 under FNC Entertainment, comprises frontman Yonghwa, the lead vocalist and guitarist, Minhyuk on drums, and Jungshin on bass.

The group is set to rekindle the admiration of Malaysian fans, delivering timeless hits like I’m a Loner, I’m Sorry, Love, and Intuition.

Their musical prowess extends across various languages, as reflected in their diverse discography of 11 studio albums, 14 extended plays (EPs), 33 singles, and three compilation albums, showcasing their versatility in Korean, Japanese, English, and other languages.

As a testament to their musical proficiency, CNBLUE has garnered prestigious awards such as the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), and Melon Music Awards, affirming their significant impact and recognition within the music industry.