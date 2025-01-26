CNY films to watch in 2025

Celebrate Year of Snake with festive movies releasing this week

CHINESE New Year (CNY) is a good time to visit the nearest cinema with family and friends. Here are some movies that will release on the eve and first day of CNY. Enjoy these festive films that celebrate the spirit of resilience, community and togetherness.

Money Game$ Genre: Action/crime/comedy Language: Cantonese, Mandarin Release date: Jan 29 Director: Matt Lai Cast: Eric Tsang, Jack Lim, Edmond So, Haoren, Tomato, Bobby Au-Yeung, Sandra Lim Synopsis: After successfully leading his team to crack a major fraud case, Anti-Fraud Society leader Zeng Miao Zhu uncovers an even larger conspiracy lurking in the shadows. He then assigns elite members Lam, Arrow, Big Mouth and Ba Jie to infiltrate the money game controlled by Tang Gang. Their mission is to become the spokespersons for the project, quickly attracting a large influx of funds while simultaneously collecting evidence of criminal activity. However, after Tang Gang reaps enormous profits, the plan takes a sudden turn. Arrow is promoted by Tang Gang to become the spokesperson for a new wave of fraudulent schemes, leading to suspicion and internal conflict within the Anti-Fraud Society. Moreover, the society accidentally discovers that an even more powerful hand is manipulating everything behind the money game. As their investigation deepens, they gradually uncover a horrifying murder case that occurred in China 20 years ago. This long-buried case not only involves local elites but is also intricately linked to the current financial fraud network, plunging the entire Anti-Fraud Society into even greater danger and challenges...

OMG! Mom’s Big News Genre: Drama Language: Cantonese Release date: Jan 28 Director: Ernest Chong Cast: Anita Yuen, Chan Fong, Juztin Lan, Miko Wong, Tong Bing Yu Synopsis: In an era of rapidly declining birth rates, a 53-year-old mother discovers that she is suddenly pregnant. While she is willing to keep the baby, her family members disapprove of her decision, worried it will take a toll on her health. Yet, they come together as a family to navigate the changes and challenges that this new life brings.

Blooms of Happiness Genre: Comedy Language: Mandarin Release date: Jan 28 Director: Ryon Lee Cast: Ah Niu, Hong Huifang Synopsis: The story revolves around Gao Zhi Tian, a humble convenience store owner whose life is upended by the pandemic, leading to troubles in both his business and marriage. As CNY approaches, Gao, along with his wife Luo Si Fen, who is in the process of filing for divorce, takes their children and parents to a mountain hill resort retreat to celebrate the holiday. However, their divorce plans are inadvertently revealed, causing chaos. Gao’s mother then suffers an accident and falls into a coma while trying to mediate the situation. Feeling immense guilt, Gao encounters a mysterious figure claiming to be the “Cat God”, who turns his fate around and leads him on a fantastical journey. Blooms of Happiness is a heartwarming adventure filled with laughter and tears. This festive film delves into the significance of family, marriage and relationships, presenting a narrative of self-redemption and renewal through a comedic approach.

Close Ur Kopitiam Genre: Comedy Language: Mandarin Release date: Jan 29 Director: Vince Chong Cast: Song Bill, Yuriko, Dahee, Anthony, Adeline Wong, Zuvia, Yuniyce, Michie Lam, Klay, Kim Chen Wu, Judy, Alvin Wong, Yuan Yang, Tae Young Synopsis: Ah Biao inherits his mother’s kopitiam Jui Hou Kopitiam and runs it with his wife Yuriko. Business was once booming. However, Ah Biao’s management style and unconventional marketing strategies lead to an unexpected crisis, placing the kopitiam in unprecedented danger. After a conflict with a popular influencer, the kopitiam falls into a media storm and business takes a nosedive. Just as Ah Biao and Yuriko are working hard to turn things around, the kopitiam faces the threat of being repossessed. Will Ah Biao and Yuriko be able to overcome the crisis and protect their family business? How will their marriage and the kopitiam fare in the face of adversity?

Queen of Mahjong Genre: Comedy Language: Cantonese Release date: Jan 28 Directors: Wong Jing & Patrick Kong Casts: Kenneth Ma, Samantha Ko, Carlos Chan, Dada Chan, Bob Lam, Hui Shiu Hung Synopsis: Queen of Mahjong is a joyful celebration of family, love and the timeless charm of mahjong. It follows the hilarious and heartwarming stories of love, family and hidden secrets in the Long family — Village Chief Long with his three daughters and son. With three couples navigating love and laughter in their own unique ways, how will it all end? Find out in Queen of Mahjong, a festive comedy that promises to light up with waves of laughter in cinemas this 2025. I Want to Be Boss Genre: Drama Language: Mandarin Release date: Jan 29 Director: Jack Neo Cast: Henry Thia, Patricia Mok, Jack Neo, Aileen Tan Synopsis: Dongnan, a 58-year-old restaurant employee, has long been known for his slacking off and unreliability, which led to his demotion to a security guard. Struggling with stagnant career prospects and family tensions, he dreams of becoming his own boss. With his friend Douyin Jie’s help, Dongnan opens a restaurant and experiences initial success. Seeking to improve his home life, he purchases an AI robot that helps manage household chores and mediates family conflicts. However, his apprentice Steven betrays him by stealing secret recipes and using AI technology against him. Through a challenging journey of intense competition and personal crisis, Dongnan undergoes a transformative experience that forces him to confront his past behaviors and relationships.