Wake The Crew’s milestone expansion into Malaysia and innovative product launch

WAKE The Crew, a Singaporean-owned brewery specialising in coffee concentrates tailored for busy professionals, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter by extending its presence to Malaysia. This expansion is strategically set to kick off in key locations including Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor. Amid a notable increase in demand in Malaysia, the coffee brewery is poised for significant product innovation. The company is set to launch sachet versions of its highly sought-after coffee concentrates, with the goal of providing Malaysians with effortless access to premium-quality coffee, especially while on-the-go. Founded by working professionals Lee Ting Ong and Christabel Cher, the creators of the brewery understand the challenges individuals face in finding the time to brew a high-quality cup of coffee and the ongoing dependence on frequent cafe visits.

Co-Founder (From left) Lee Ting Ong and Christabel Cher.

“The journey has been both challenging and rewarding. We started in 2020 with a vision to provide high-quality coffee concentrates to our customers and since then, we’ve experienced significant growth,“ said Lee. “Expanding our operations overseas and setting up a manufacturing facility in Malaysia are major milestones that reflect our commitment to serving our customers better. “While there have been hurdles along the way, the progress we’ve made in raising brand awareness and boosting online sales is encouraging. We are excited about our future and remain dedicated to offering premium coffee solutions to busy professionals,” she said. The concept of the brewery emerged from this shared experience, driven by the conviction that coffee should be within reach for everyone, at any time and place. In response to this need, they crafted coffee concentrates with the busy consumer in mind, aiming to simplify the process of pouring, mixing and savouring coffee.

Coffee concentrate sachets for on-the-go quality The brand’s expansion into Malaysia is more than just crossing borders. It represents a strategic move to unveil its latest product innovation, coffee concentrate sachets. These sachets, akin to their existing coffee concentrate bottles, offer simplicity in consumption by just adding milk or water, whether hot or cold. Nevertheless, the sachets bring an extra layer of convenience with six times more concentrated coffee, an extended shelf life, easy heating and travel-friendly size, delivering unparalleled versatility. This advancement ensures that busy professionals and working adults can relish high-quality coffee on the go, anytime, anywhere.