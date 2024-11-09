Singaporean stand-up comedian Kumarason Chinnadurai (Kumar) is set to bring the house down this October with his new international show Beats, Rhymes & Punchlines, taking place in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Johor Bahru.

The new show is a retro riot that is part stand-up and part musical. From the battles of college back-benchers to the cultural clashes of today, Kumar’s tour in Malaysia promises a laughter-filled journey that will span generations.

With a unique blend of day-to-day observational humour, social commentary, infectious energy and larger-than-life stage presence, the Singaporean has garnered a global fan-following over the years. On his last tour Kumarsutra: Greatest Hits, over 50,000 tickets were sold worldwide.

Kumar’s fearless approach to tackling taboo subjects and an infectious ability to find humour even in the most unlikely places and mundane situations has earned the comedian acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Beats, Rhymes & Punchlines will showcase Kumar’s latest new material blending his signature style with fresh perspectives on the absurdities of modern life, cultural innuendos and generational idiosyncrasies.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with side-splitting laughter, thought-provoking insights and moments of sheer hilarity.

“(This tour) is my love letter to the 80s and 90s but it is also a wake-up call for today’s generation. We are taking a trip down memory lane but we are not just reminiscing. We are connecting the dots between then and now and laughing at all the madness in between.

“It is time to school the young ones and remind the older ones how we got here, with a lot of humour, some great music and maybe a few hard knocks along the way,” Kumar said.

The tour will kick off in Penang on Oct 5, before moving on to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Johor on Oct 12, 19 and 25, respectively.