Cosy, affordable makeover tips

Simple pointers for transforming your home without breaking bank

CREATING a cosy, functional living space does not have to come with a hefty price tag. With a bit of creativity, you can refresh your home using affordable solutions while maintaining style and comfort. Here are some practical tips to help you organise and decorate your home on a budget. Repurpose and upcycle existing furniture One of the most cost-effective ways to revamp your space is by repurposing items you already own. Old furniture can be given a fresh look with a new coat of paint, updated hardware or even a change of fabric for upholstered pieces. For instance, that old dresser could be turned into a chic console table for your living room. The key here is to think outside the box as your current furniture may have more potential than you realise. Declutter and maximise storage A clutter-free space instantly feels more organised and inviting. Start by decluttering areas like your living room and bedroom and invest in affordable storage solutions. Multi-functional furniture, such as ottomans with storage inside or foldable tables, can help maximise space without sacrificing style. Consider using open shelving to display decorative items while keeping your essentials neatly tucked away in baskets or bins.

Choose versatile, multi-functional pieces When decorating on a budget, it is important to select versatile furniture that serves multiple purposes. A sofa bed, for example, offers seating and a sleeping area for guests. Similarly, nesting tables can be used separately for different functions or stored together to save space. This not only keeps costs down but also ensures your home is functional and stylish. Use affordable decorative accents Small details can make a big impact when it comes to home decor. Accessories such as throw pillows, rugs and curtains can easily refresh the look of your living space without the need for major renovations. Look for budget-friendly options at stores that specialise in affordable home goods. A well-placed rug or a statement wall art piece can completely change the feel of a room.

Where to shop for budget-friendly home decor If you are on the hunt for budget-conscious options, there are several places in Malaysia where you can find stylish and functional pieces without overspending. Here are four stores that offer walk-in shopping for home furnishings: Ikea Known for its affordable and functional furniture, Ikea is a great option for budget-conscious shoppers. From multi-functional furniture to clever storage solutions, the Swedish retailer offers plenty of ways to create a cosy home without spending a fortune. Its minimalist designs make it easy to style any space and its New Lower Prices campaign in 2025 offers even more savings on popular products. Mr DIY Mr DIY is another good option for those looking to add decorative accents and functional pieces to their homes. With a wide variety of household items, storage solutions and even, small furniture at affordable prices, this store is a one-stop shop for budget home improvements. Do not forget those paint brushes and other tools that you may need. Plus, it has stores across Malaysia, making it easy to walk in and browse.