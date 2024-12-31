Counting down to 2025

Celebrate New Year’s arrival at these events tonight

Expect dazzling fireworks at midnight to welcome the New Year.

TODAY is New Year’s Eve and the last day of 2024 – a time to reflect, reassess and look forward to a new beginning, set new resolutions and hope for a better future. Start the evening with a delicious dinner, followed by a party that ends with a spectacular fireworks display when the clock strikes at 12 midnight. If you are looking for a place to celebrate, check out some of these events happening tonight.

Sunway Velocity, Kuala Lumpur Taking place at Jalan Peel this evening, its New Year’s Eve Countdown Party will feature local artistes, including Dolla, 3P, DJ Blink, Elva Suyan, Shi En and DJ Musher who will thrill

the crowd with electrifying performances. Visitors can explore a bustling bazaar by The Rows Market, featuring over 50 booths with handicrafts, food and drinks. At midnight, a fireworks display illuminates the skyline as everyone ushers in 2025 together. Sunway Velocity Mall offers an extended shopping extravaganza, with over 50 outlets open until 12am, giving shoppers the chance to enjoy late-night retail therapy. Shoppers can find an array of food in the mall, open until midnight.

IOI City Mall, Putrajaya The mall will be transformed into a New Year’s Eve bash filled with

non-stop entertainment, interactive games, food truck delights and the MeleTOP Countdown Concert. Celebration begins as early as 5pm at Symphony East with an outdoor movie screening and food trucks serving up treats. From 6pm, LED jugglers, magicians and violinists will entertain the audience. At 7pm, fiery acts by a pyro artist and fire eater will light up the evening. At 7.30pm, the excitement ramps up with an interactive segment hosted by Keanu Azman. Among the performers are violinists Dennis Lau, Oga & Friends mascots, Dinda Dania, Shahrul Kamal, Scha Nuril, Wan Kayrie and Nadeera Zaini. At 10pm, the spotlight shifts to the MeleTOP Countdown Concert, with performances by Aina Abdul, Shila Amzah, Hong Kong’s Canto-pop sensation William So Wing Hong and the legendary Datuk Ramli Sarip. Noraniza Idris, Naqiu Mohd and Ayda Jebat, Drama Band, Shiha Zikir, Khai Bihar and Bunga Isme will also deliver an evening of entertainment. At the stroke of midnight, a

10-minute fireworks display will welcome the new year.

The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur Ring in the New Year in spectacular fashion at The Exchange TRX. The New Year’s Eve Countdown party has live performances, dining,

late-night shopping, fireworks and laser shows while supporting Kechara Soup Kitchen. Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Henry Lau will headline this evening’s line-up, along with American indie-pop duo Capital Cities. The party will also showcase Malaysia’s Palencia, Saint Kylo, Yuji ft Putri Dahlia, NYK and Daiyan Trisha, rappers Joe Flizzow and SonaOne, K-Town Clan as well as Aidaho b2b Ashley Lau. It will be held at Raintree Plaza and TRX City Park, where admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sunway Resort Hotel, Sunway City Sunway City Kuala Lumpur invites guests to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a night of glamour, indulgence and excitement. From celebrations at Sunway Resort Hotel to fireworks illuminating the skies above Sunway Lagoon, this New Year’s Eve promises culinary delights, immersive entertainment and vibrant celebrations. Enjoy the countdown into 2025 at the main lobby as it transforms into a lively celebration hub. Dance to the beats of a live DJ and performers – as the clock strikes midnight, witness the thrill of a balloon drop with prizes. This evening promises lively music, dazzling surprises and endless fun to welcome 2025 in style. Tickets are priced at RM98+ per person, which includes a glass of Prosecco and pass-around canapes. St Regis Kuala Lumpur The hotel has a great vantage point to witness Kuala Lumpur’s fireworks display. Visitors could party by the pool or on the rooftop under the stars as the countdown celebration is expected to be held at two venues. Begin the evening by indulging in a gala buffet dinner at The Brasserie, a Michelin-selected restaurant. From there, guests can enjoy access to The Reading Room to witness the fireworks display, a spectacle that would light up the skyline in a symphony of colour and radiance. For an evening of style and sophistication, head to Astor Bar for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Soiree. Guests will be serenaded by live entertainment, blending soulful tunes with the bar’s ambience – an ideal backdrop for raising a glass to the year ahead. For a vibrant and electrifying affair, go to rooftop restaurant Crystal for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party by the pool. With live entertainment, sparkling drinks and an atmosphere under the stars, guests seated on the rooftop will be treated to fireworks display, lighting up Kuala Lumpur’s skyline. If this is not your scene, enjoy privately from the comfort of your room for an exclusive in-room New Year’s Eve Celebration.