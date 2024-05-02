Death Stranding hits Apple devices

AS part of Apple’s push towards gaming, Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has been released on Apple devices as of last Wednesday.

Originally released on the PlayStation 4 back in 2019, the game was brought over by 505 Games and is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later.

Death Stranding puts players in the boots of Sam Bridges, a courier that transports cargo for survivors across a post-apocalyptic America plagued by “ghosts” and ravaged by supernatural rain that causes the rapid deterioration of objects touched by the liquid.

The director’s cut of the game was released two years after the initial game, with extra features and gameplay additions. Death Stranding joins Apple’s growing repertoire of games supported by the company’s latest devices.

This includes Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4, which were released late last year. Other games slated to release on Apple devices include Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and The Division: Resurgence.

In related news, the full title for the Death Stranding sequel was leaked by a reputable dataminer on Jan 22.

Allegedly titled Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the game will supposedly be revealed soon by Kojima Productions.