Demon Slayer’s latest season sets up final story arc

The new season is largely warm, spirited and full of jokes. – PICS BY UFOTABLE

ADAPTED from the Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga’s short story arc, a majority of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba episodes from the latest Hashira Training Arc season is quite inconsequential, even if the episodes are fun, casual time wasters. After the climactic battle in the last season led to Nezuko Kamado gaining the ability to withstand sunlight, Kagaya Ubuyashiki realises that series villain Muzan Kibutsuji will seek to capture her in order to gain her ability. If the demon lord overcomes his species’ weakness, the complete subjugation of Japan will be swift.

High octane fun Placing Kamado under the protection of the Demon Slayer Corps, Ubuyashiki enacts the Hashira Training regiment for the entire Corps members to strengthen them for the eventual battle against Kibutsuji and his demons. The straightforward premise serves as the basis for the seven episodes in the season, in which the most promising Corps members and the regular members undergo training by the eight Hashira-ranked Demon Slayers. Instead of the high octane fights and brutality from previous seasons, the episodes are much more lighthearted, featuring comedy and banter with cutesy animation of exaggerated shouting and bulging eyes that Gotouge’s manga is known for. The episodes are fun and expand on character dynamics somewhat but by the fourth episode, the hunger pang for something meatier than non-stop jokes and for the story to expand quickly becomes overpowering.