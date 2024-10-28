Digital fitness coaches

Nine apps to help you lose weight

These apps help you monitor your daily caloric intake, making it easier to stay within a calorie deficit for weight loss. – ALL PICS FROM PEXELS

LOSING weight can feel like an uphill battle. Fortunately, technology is here to assist. With a plethora of fitness apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store, achieving your weight loss goals has never been more accessible. Here are nine standout apps that can support your journey towards a healthier lifestyle. MyFitnessPal MyFitnessPal is a leading app for tracking your food intake and exercise. With a vast database of over six million foods, users can easily log their meals and monitor their caloric intake. The app is free to download, with optional in-app purchases for additional features. It also integrates with various fitness devices, making it convenient to track workouts. Plus, its community forums provide motivation and support, helping users stay on track. Lose It! Lose It! focuses on calorie counting to help users reach their weight loss goals. The app allows you to set a personal weight loss target and creates a customised meal plan to keep you on track. Users can scan barcodes for quick food logging and can even track macronutrients, ensuring a balanced diet. The basic version is free while premium features are available for a subscription fee. The app’s social features enable you to connect with friends for accountability and encouragement.

Noom Noom takes a psychological approach to weight loss by focusing on behavioural changes. The app offers personalised coaching and daily articles that educate users on healthy habits and decision-making. With a subscription-based model, Noom encourages mindfulness in eating and promotes sustainable weight loss rather than quick fixes. It also features food logging and exercise tracking to support your journey. Weight Watchers Weight Watchers has transformed its approach with a digital app that offers a flexible points system, allowing users to eat what they love while staying within their points budget. The app features a robust food database, meal planning tools and recipe suggestions tailored to your preferences. Subscription plans are available, providing access to community support through virtual workshops and challenges that add a layer of motivation and accountability.

Fitbit While Fitbit is best known for its fitness trackers, the accompanying app offers a comprehensive platform for weight loss. Users can track their steps, workouts and food intake while syncing data from their Fitbit devices. The app is free to download, with in-app purchases available for premium features. Fitbit provides personalised insights and challenges to help you stay motivated on your weight loss journey. 8fit 8fit combines workout plans and meal prep guidance into one easy-to-use app. Users can choose from a variety of workouts tailored to their fitness levels, from HIIT to yoga. The meal planner offers healthy recipes and grocery lists, ensuring you have the tools you need to succeed. 8fit is free to download, with premium features available for a subscription fee. Its emphasis on holistic wellness makes it a favourite among those seeking a balanced lifestyle. Yazio Yazio is a well-rounded app that focuses on tracking food intake and exercise while also offering personalised meal plans. It includes a vast food database, enabling easy calorie counting and nutrition tracking. The app also provides workout plans and tips. Users can choose from various diets such as low-carb, keto or intermittent fasting. The app is free to download, with premium features available for meal plans, recipes and more detailed tracking. Yazio offers community support and motivation through its challenges and goal-setting features.