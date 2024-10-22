Discover Taiwan’s Muslim-friendly workshops

Experience traditional crafts, culinary arts in Miaoli

Tongluo Tea Factory offers visitors an insightful workshop on Taiwan’s most beloved beverage. - PICS BY YASMIN ZULRAEZ/THESUN

TAIWAN has long been a destination for travellers looking to experience its natural beauty, rich history and vibrant culture. For Muslim travellers, Taiwan is becoming increasingly inviting, offering Halal-friendly experiences while preserving its unique identity. In Miaoli County, a series of interactive workshops catering to Muslim tourists, provide an immersive look into Taiwan’s traditional crafts and culinary delights while maintaining a Muslim-friendly atmosphere. From tea-making to bread-baking, these workshops offer visitors unforgettable experiences highlighting the region’s craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability. Here are the highlights as visited by theSun:

Tea experience rooted in nature Located in the scenic hills of Tongluo Township, the Tongluo Tea Factory offers visitors an insightful workshop on Taiwan’s most beloved beverage – tea. The tea-making experience begins with a guided tour of the organic tea plantation. Muslim travellers can learn about the natural farming techniques used to cultivate the high-quality Assam Black Tea, Red Jade, Gan Zai and Four Season Spring. The workshop is highly interactive, allowing visitors to pluck their tea leaves while donning traditional Hakka attire. Visitors can appreciate the sustainable practices employed at the factory, where natural farming methods are used to maintain ecological balance. With no animal products involved in the production of tea, the entire process is inherently halal-friendly. The tea-making process includes withering, stirring, kneading and drying the leaves, all done by hand under the guidance of experienced tea makers. At the end of the session, participants can sample their freshly brewed tea, enjoying the pure, unadulterated flavours of the leaves they harvested themselves. For Muslim travellers who are tea enthusiasts, this workshop provides an authentic connection to Taiwan’s rich tea heritage.

Art of indigo dyeing Nestled in the quiet hills of Sanyi Township, Zuo Ye Cottage offers a hands-on indigo dyeing workshop that highlights traditional Taiwanese craftsmanship. The workshop begins with a demonstration of how natural dyes are made from plants like Baphicacanthus cusia (Nees) Bremek, which gives the fabric its characteristic deep blue hue. Participants, including Muslim travellers, are given small white-coloured tote bags and the tools needed to create their designs using rubber bands and sticks to tie the fabric into various patterns. What makes this workshop Muslim-friendly is the emphasis on natural ingredients and the simple, environmentally sustainable methods used. After preparing the bag, participants descend to the dyeing area, where they submerge the fabric into large ceramic vats of indigo dye. Following several rounds of dyeing, washing and massaging the fabric, participants unveil their unique creations. The process is mindful and meditative, allowing visitors to connect with Taiwan’s artisanal heritage while engaging in a sustainable, eco-conscious activity. The workshop offers Muslim travellers the chance to experience an art form that is free from concerns over halal materials, as the dyes are all plant-based. Additionally, the peaceful setting of the cottage, with its serene views of the countryside, makes for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Baking bread with Taiwanese twist On the fourth day of the tour, the entourage arrived at LoFi Land, an eco-farm that focuses on organic farming and sustainable living. Here, participants are invited to join a bread-baking workshop that combines traditional baking techniques with a unique Taiwanese twist. Muslim travellers will find that the ingredients used in the workshop – flour, lemon leaves and brown sugar – are simple and halal-friendly, ensuring a worry-free experience. The workshop is conducted in pairs, encouraging collaboration as participants knead dough and prepare lemon leaf-infused brown sugar. Once the dough is shaped and ready, it is baked to perfection.

What makes this experience special is the fusion of flavours – the bread dusted with the lemon leaf brown sugar mixture on one side and a savoury garlic paste on the other, offering a delightful blend of sweet and savoury tastes. For Muslim participants, the workshop provides halal-friendly refreshments throughout the session and the farm’s respect for nature aligns well with Islamic values of sustainability and moderation. The cosy, rustic atmosphere of LoFi Land offers a calming break from city life, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the natural surroundings while learning valuable culinary skills.

Crafting natural bug-repellent In Zhuolan Township, the final workshop took place at Flower Home, a quaint farm where participants learn how to create a natural bug-repellent spray using local herbs and essential oils. The workshop is ideal for Muslim travellers seeking an eco-friendly, halal-compliant alternative to chemical-based repellents. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, participants are provided with a variety of herbs and water to craft their sprays. The process is simple yet informative, as visitors fill small bottles with herbs and then add alcohol and water to complete the mixture. After sealing the bottles, participants are instructed to let the spray sit for ten days before using it, ensuring the ingredients are fully integrated.