Discover the Lenovo Tab P12

THE Lenovo Tab P12 emerges as a formidable contender in the tablet arena, blending cutting-edge performance with sleek design and versatile connectivity. With its stunning 3K display, and a plethora of innovative features, the Tab P12 promises to revolutionise your digital experience and this review explains it all.

Unleashing the power within

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, the Tab delivers blazing-fast performance for multitasking and smooth navigation. Whether you are streaming HD content, gaming or tackling productivity tasks, the Tab P12 effortlessly handles every challenge with finesse.

Immersive visuals

Featuring an integrated Arm Mali-G68 graphics chipset and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, the Tab P12 ensures stunning visuals and ample space for your apps, media, and files. Dive into immersive gaming sessions or binge-watch your favourite shows without worrying about storage constraints.

Elegance meets durability

Crafted with precision and elegance, the Tab P12 boasts a sleek metal case and a mesmerising 12.7” 3K display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. With its ultra-slim profile and minimalistic design, the Tab P12 exudes sophistication while offering exceptional durability to withstand the hardships of daily use.

Enhanced productivity

Featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the Tab P12 ensures smooth integration with your favourite devices and networks. Whether you are working remotely, attending virtual meetings, or streaming content, the Tab P12 keeps you connected and productive wherever you go.

Powered by Android 13

Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, the Tab P12 offers a smooth and intuitive user experience, coupled with enhanced security features and access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services. Stay up-to-date with the latest innovations and enjoy an ideal Android experience with the Tab P12.

Secured data

With a touch-style fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, the Tab P12 ensures secure access to your device and sensitive data, safeguarding your privacy and peace of mind. Experience hassle-free authentication and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your personal information is protected.

This Tab stands out as a true powerhouse tablet, combining stellar performance, elegant design, and ideal connectivity to elevate your digital experience to new heights. Whether you are a professional seeking productivity tools or an entertainment enthusiast craving immersive media experiences, the Tab P12 delivers on all fronts, making it a must-have device for tech aficionados everywhere. Experience the future of mobile computing with this Lenovo speciality.