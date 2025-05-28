572 open burning hotspots identified nationwide

SHAH ALAM: A total of 572 open burning hotspots have been identified across the country based on fire frequency data from the past three years, highlighting areas with a recurring pattern of fires.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said Selangor recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Johor, Perak, Kedah and Sabah.

“All fire stations have been placed on high alert and instructed to prepare logistically for early suppression efforts,” he told reporters after officiating the Fire and Rescue Service Medal Award Ceremony for Selangor today.

He added that the department is coordinating with the district and land offices (PDT), as well as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, to enhance firefighting response.

As of May 15, authorities have recorded 3,261 open burning cases nationwide, comprising 2,917 bushfires, 229 forest fires and 115 involving plantations and farms.

While still significant, Nor Hisham said the number marks a decline from the same period last year, which saw more than 9,500 cases by April.

“This year, although the weather is hot, intermittent rainfall has helped suppress larger outbreaks,” he said.

Commenting on the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Nor Hisham said the department is still awaiting official findings from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), including tensile test results conducted by SIRIM.

On a separate matter, he announced that 130 new firefighter housing units are planned for Kota Kemuning, with the Public Works Department expected to open the tender process in March 2026.

He said the project aims to address accommodation shortages among fire personnel serving in the Sepang and Petaling districts, involving the Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya areas.

Selangor currently has 430 firefighter housing units, but 66 applications remain on a waiting list dating back to 2023, he added.