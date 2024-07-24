Disney Cruise Line’s holiday experience

LOOKING for some family fun on the high seas? Instead of the usual casino-themed cruises, Malaysians can opt for Disney-themed adventures across the Causeway beginning next year. In 2025, Disney Cruise Line will launch the Disney Adventure from Singapore, marking its first homeport in Asia, offering families a holiday experience with three and four nights voyages.

Disney Cruise Line senior vice president and general manager Sharon Siskie said Disney Adventure will provide relaxation and fun, offering guests the opportunity to explore immersive areas inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

The Disney Adventure features seven themed areas that showcase Disney’s storytelling through imagination, discovery, fantasy and adventure. Guests will be welcomed by the Disney Imagination Garden, the heart of the ship. This space, inspired by Disney adventures, will serve as an enchanted garden and open-air performance venue.