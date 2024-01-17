Eilish’s What was I made for? bags award

BILLIE EILISH was deeply moved to receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards for the song What Was I Made For? that appeared in the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Alongside her collaborator and brother, Finneas, she emotionally expressed her gratitude after being honoured by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Eilish dedicated the accolade to t hose grappling with feelings of hopelessness and existential dread and questioning life’s purpose.

In her heartfelt speech, the artist acknowledged the occasional universality of such sentiments but emphasised the importance of patience and the belief that the struggle is worthwhile.

Open about her mental health challenges, Eilish shared her own experiences, admitting to moments when she questioned the value of life.

However, she conveyed a newfound appreciation for being alive, particularly after working on the Barbie soundtrack, where she found resonance with the film’s themes and described it as an empowering and beautiful piece of art.

The decision not to make a cameo in Barbie was clarified during a red carpet interview, with Eilish and Finneas highlighting their focus on the essence of the film’s narrative rather than personal involvement.