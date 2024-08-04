Elegant, affordable and reliable

A comprehensive look at Samsung Galaxy A35 5G – economical with a hint of familiarity

THE Samsung Galaxy A35 is a standout option in Samsung’s affordable smartphone lineup for 2024, offering compelling features despite its budget-friendly price. With a design reminiscent of higher-end models like the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy S24, users can enjoy a sense of consistency across different price ranges. One notable upgrade is the improved 50MP camera sensor, promising decent camera performance even without the AI features found in Samsung’s flagship S-series. Furthermore, the focus on durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the display and IP67 certification for dust and water resistance adds to the device’s appeal. However, familiar Samsung drawbacks persist, such as the absence of fast charging support and the lack of an included charger in the package. Plus, the device relies on a Type-C to Type-C charging cable, necessitating compatibility with existing adapters or the purchase of a new one. Then, although the Exynos 1380 SoC provides sufficient power, it may not deliver the highest performance compared with other options. Despite these limitations, the Galaxy A35 is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable Android phone with 5G capabilities. In summary, the Galaxy A35 caters to users seeking an affordable smartphone with reliable features, but prospective buyers should consider these factors before making a decision. Let us explore these in a more in-depth way.

Design, built and display Although the Galaxy A35 closely resembles its superior Galaxy A55 and Galaxy S24 in design, the build quality is noticeably different. The smartphone primarily utilises a plastic body rather than metal (aluminium). However, this does not negatively affect its overall rating, as the device still offers a comfortable and sturdy ergonomic feel. The Galaxy A35’s flat edges and rounded corners contribute to its universal appeal, catering to users of various age groups. On the front, the Galaxy A35 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a teardrop notch and slim bezels, delivering vibrant and bright visuals. However, with a thickness of 8.1mm and a weight of 203g, the Galaxy A35 exceeds the standard dimensions commonly seen in mid-range competitors. Also, the back panel is prone to accumulating fingerprint smudges, necessitating the use of a phone case for protection.

Camera The rear camera setup of the Galaxy A35 includes an upgraded 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera, accompanied by a 13MP selfie camera on the front panel. In daylight conditions, photos captured by the primary and ultra-wide cameras exhibit vibrant colours with a warm hue, thanks to saturated colours. HDR processing is effective, and the NPU ensures precise edge detection and detail preservation, maintaining a balanced dynamic range. Consistency between wide and ultra-wide camera shots is notable, although slight variations in sky colour may occur, a common occurrence in smartphones within this price range. The macro camera performs adequately in subject detection, but fine details may lack clarity even after post-processing. In low-light conditions, colours remain decent, but details may appear slightly blurry. Activating night mode improves detail clarity to some extent.

Videography The Galaxy A35 offers video recording capabilities of up to 4K@30fps on its main camera, albeit limited to 1x zoom. Surprisingly, the selfie camera also supports 4K@30fps recording, a feature uncommon on budget-friendly devices. In 4K video recordings from the main camera, the detail is satisfactory, although there is room for improvement. Colours appear slightly oversaturated but generally pleasing, with impressive dynamic range and contrast. However, 2× zoomed videos are limited to 1080p and lack sharpness. Full HD footage from the ultrawide camera is heavily processed and excessively sharpened, resulting in an unnatural appearance. Selfie videos exhibit good detail and facial clarity, albeit with slightly oversaturated colours. While some noise may be present, it is not overly distracting. Notably, the wonderful thing is the Galaxy A35 features effective video stabilisation across all cameras at their full resolution, contributing to steady footage during recording. Performance and software Samsung has opted to integrate its proprietary Exynos SoC into the Galaxy A35, departing from the MediaTek chipset used in last year’s Galaxy A34. In addition, the base model now comes with 8GB of RAM, giving customers the flexibility to choose between the 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Galaxy A35 runs on a feature-rich version of One UI 6.1, offering users the same intuitive user experience and most of the features found in the Galaxy S series. Notably, the A35 includes features like Always On Display, enhancing user convenience. With a sturdy 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the Galaxy A35 showcases remarkable battery endurance, lasting approximately 14 hours in airplane mode. This endurance outshines that of the Galaxy A54, a finding supported by various platform reviews and tests. Furthermore, security is a top priority with the Galaxy A35, as it is safeguarded by Samsung Knox, the brand’s multi-layer security platform. Samsung Knox is designed to protect sensitive data and mitigate vulnerabilities through secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. While Knox Vault has long been a staple feature in Samsung’s flagship phones, its integration into the A series with the release of the A55 and A35 marks a significant enhancement in security for mid-range devices.