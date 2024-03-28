Embracing the spirit of Eid

Festive magic as malls come alive with Ramadan deco

WITH Hari Raya drawing closer, the vibrant pulse of celebration reverberates through the city streets. Malls, adorned with splendid decorations, stand as beacons of festivity, inviting all to partake in the joyous atmosphere. Here are some of the curated selection of malls where the essence of the festive season comes alive, offering amazing experiences and delightful surprises. The Curve The Curve pays homage to the cherished tradition of Kiriman Raya, a time-honoured practice of heartfelt gifting. Until April 14, the mall’s ground floor transforms into a bustling kampong scene, reminiscent of simpler times. Here, visitors can relish in the charm of a bygone era, with a Pos Malaysia service counter facilitating the exchange of heartfelt greetings and gifts. The lively Raya Bazaar offers a plethora of traditional delights, from handmade crafts to delectable treats, evoking a sense of nostalgia for days gone by. There are over 10,000 Raya greeting cards adorning the mall. Address: 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Sunway Pyramid Sunway Pyramid invites visitors to experience Moroccan splendour with its Gaya Riang Raya theme, running until April 14. The Orange Concourse is transformed into a bustling souk, adorned with vibrant hues and intricate designs reminiscent of the bustling marketplaces of North Africa. Shoppers can enjoy a sensory feast, exploring a myriad of Raya offerings from an array of brands. The Gaya photo booth offers the perfect opportunity to capture cherished moments with loved ones amidst the lively ambiance. For those seeking a taste of tradition, the Raya Bazaar has an array of handmade crafts and delicacies. Address: 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Gardens Mall The Gardens Mall is all set to celebrate Ramadan with exciting performances and gifts. This year, the mall is beautifully decorated with Arabesque patterns, featuring curved arches and detailed designs that create lovely shadows. You will see colourful glazed tiles and glass lanterns adding to the festive atmosphere. Make sure to check out the fragrance showcase at the South Atrium, where you can find a new scent for your Hari Raya visits. Plus, you can support a good cause by getting involved with Pusat Kreatif Kanak-Kanak Tuanku Bainun, a group that helps kids learn arts and culture. They offer classes for all kinds of children, including those from less fortunate backgrounds or with special needs. Make sure to visit The Gardens Mall before April 14 to enjoy these special activities and decorations. Address: Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur At Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the spirit of Hari Raya shines brightly with its Radiant Raya celebration, running until April 14. The mall is transformed into a dazzling showcase of light, colour and culture, offering visitors a great experience. Partnering with Swarovski, Pavilion KL dazzles visitors with stunning crystal decorations and exclusive collectibles, creating a shopping experience like no other. The Centre Court is adorned with a grand pop-up display, featuring vibrant installations and intricate designs inspired by traditional Malay textiles. Shoppers can marvel at the beauty of Swarovski crystals, with exclusive limited-release items available for purchase. For those seeking the perfect Raya gift, the Ramadan Bazaar offers a curated selection of traditional crafts and delicacies, ensuring that every visit is a memorable experience. Address: 168 Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil Experience the beauty of nature at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Rimba Raya celebrations, running until April 21. The Centre Court is transformed into a lush greenscape, adorned with festive decorations inspired by the beauty of the forest. Here, visitors can experience a harmonious fusion of nature and festivity, with engaging activities and performances for all ages. From pop-up booths showcasing traditional crafts to interactive workshops and performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Address: 2, Persiaran Jalil 8, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur. Intermark Mall Intermark Mall invites visitors to celebrate the spirit of Hari Raya with its Harmoni Raya celebrations, running until April 21. Visitors can indulge in a myriad of festive delights, from traditional delicacies to live performances and interactive workshops. The mall is transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are browsing the Bazaar Ramadan for unique gifts or participating in educational workshops, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate the season. Address: Intermark Mall, 348, Jln Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur.