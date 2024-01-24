Ex-Sugar member Ayumi expecting first child

IN a delightful Instagram post on Jan 9, Ayumi, formerly of the popular group Sugar, joyfully revealed that she is expecting her first child. Having exchanged vows with her non-celebrity husband in 2022, Ayumi personally delivered the heartwarming announcement, accompanying it with a series of endearing photos.

For her inaugural Instagram post of the new year, Ayumi shared the special news with her followers in Korean, expressing her gratitude for the precious new life that is set to join their family. Anticipated to arrive in May of this year, Ayumi reflected on imminent parenthood with both a sense of joy and slight trepidation.

Adding a charming touch to the revelation, Ayumi disclosed the “nickname” of the baby as Lucky Eggplant. She playfully recounted a dream in which she picked a delicious eggplant and savoured it, leading to the endearing nickname for her unborn child.