A restaurant worker recently alleged that a customer failed to pay for their meal after claiming to be an influencer.

Furthermore, the customer allegedly acted as though he were reviewing the food, despite the eatery not being informed of his intentions beforehand.

“We can already tell when someone comes to eat and doesn’t pay for their food,” the staff member said in a TikTok video.

She said the customer entered the eatery, allegedly behaving as though he were an influencer with a large following.

“The customer came to the restaurant to make a video, saying he wanted to promote our place on his Instagram page,” she further claimed in the video.

The customer allegedly ordered food for three people, took several photos, and interviewed the restaurant staff.

“My boss told us to just go along with it,” she said, adding that the customer claimed to have an arrangement with her boss — something she confirmed was untrue.

After finishing the meal, the staff were about to present the bill, but the boss decided to observe what the customer would do next.

“He then approached me and asked, ‘Where is the toilet?’” she recalled, amused, remarking that he seemed as though he was about to flee.

“The customer didn’t even mention anything about the bill.

“My boss said to let it go and see if he would upload a video on his Instagram page.

“It’s been three months. This is wrong. Not a single video or promotional content was uploaded,” she further alleged.

She added that prominent content creators who were actually invited to review the eatery had always insisted on paying for their meals, never demanding a free one.