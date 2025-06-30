Extra-ordinary riot of laughs

Zahiril Adzim’s directorial debut delivers chaotic cocktail of action, absurdity

MARTABAT: Misi Berdarah is not trying to be a polished, award-winning epic and that is precisely what makes it such a delightful surprise. In the recent years, local comedies often struggle to hit the mark and yet, this action-packed satire crashes onto the screen with the enthusiasm of a stage extra finally getting a speaking role. Directed by Zahiril Adzim and Adrian Teh, the film is unapologetically loud, self-aware and joyfully unhinged and somehow, it works. Set in the chaotic underworld of aspiring actors who are desperate to become something more than “just background”, the film takes the audience on a wild ride through ambition, delusion and unexpected bromances. It is the kind of story that should not work on paper but thrives on screen thanks to its bold characters, punchy humour and a clear love for the absurdities of Malaysia’s entertainment industry.

Love at second sight Martabat: Misi Berdarah might not scream “must-watch” at first glance. The title sounds overly dramatic, the poster looks like a fever dream and the cast list reads like the local TikTok comment section exploded. But beneath the chaotic first impression, lies a cleverly constructed comedy that embraces its own madness and takes the audience along for the ride. It is a film that dares viewers to give it a chance and rewards them handsomely for doing so. The humour is part slapstick, part satire and completely unfiltered. Whether it is a character delivering a monologue in the middle of a shootout or a bizarre cameo that makes absolutely no sense (but somehow feels right), the laughs are frequent, loud and often earned through sheer ridiculousness.

Love letter to the “extras” At its heart, Martabat: Misi Berdarah is a hilarious love letter to those working in the margins of the film industry, the unnamed faces in crowd scenes, the “just stand there and do not talk” folks. It shines a spotlight on their struggles and delusions, portraying them not as failures, but as the secret sauce of the industry. Their desperation to matter becomes oddly relatable and their antics, though exaggerated, hit a nerve for anyone who has ever dreamed too big for their own good. Fad Bocey, Zahiril, Shiqin Kamal, Nafiez Zaidi and Elvina Chua lead the charge with explosive chemistry and a clear understanding of comedic timing. Fad in particular delivers a standout performance that anchors the film’s more nonsensical moments with genuine charm. The ensemble cast which includes a hilariously meta mix of big names playing twisted versions of themselves adds an extra layer of fun to an already chaotic script.

Directorial debut that packs a punch For a first-time director, Zahiril shows surprising confidence behind the camera. The pacing is brisk, the action sequences are impressively choreographed (especially for a comedy) and the transitions between gags and more grounded emotional beats are smoother than expected. There is an energy to the direction that suggests a deep understanding of both the satire and action genres and a willingness to take risks. The script, co-developed with Adrian Teh, strikes a rare balance between parody and respect. It pokes fun at the Malaysian film industry while also celebrating its quirks. The in-jokes, cultural references and dramatic monologues are exaggerated just enough to be funny without ever feeling mean-spirited. And the editing, frenetic yet purposeful keeps the momentum high all the way to the explosive finale.

Glimpse into future of local cinema Beyond the laughs and explosions, Martabat: Misi Berdarah is proof to how far Malaysian cinema has come. Where once the industry was seen as a struggling underdog, recent years have seen an uptick in bold, genre-blending films that take real creative risks. This film joins that growing list, proving that local productions no longer have to mimic Hollywood or rely solely on rom-com formulas to succeed. It is a proudly Malaysian story, loaded with jokes that only local audiences will fully appreciate. But it also boasts a universal energy the kind that makes audiences root for underdogs, even if they are wielding toy guns and quoting Shakespeare while dodging explosions.