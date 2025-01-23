Elevete Patisserie’s CNY collection offers handcrafted treats that blend tradition, innovation

THIS Chinese New Year (CNY), Elevete Patisserie is inviting Malaysians to indulge in the art of gifting with its curated selection of festive treats. Perfect for sharing joy, showing appreciation and elevating celebrations, these hand-crafted delights combine tradition and innovation in every bite. Prosperity Madeleine Tower (RM188) Symbolising wealth and good fortune, this centrepiece resembles a pineapple with 27 golden French pineapple madeleines. Standing 11 inches tall, this tower is a statement piece at any CNY table.

Lunar Delights Cookie Box (RM98) This cube-shaped box is filled with an assortment of cookies that delight the senses: • Pineapple tart (six pieces) • Peanut cookie (eight pieces) • Butter cookie (eight pieces) • Shortbread cookies (eight pieces) • Black sesame cookie (eight pieces) Beautifully packaged, the Lunar Delights Cookie Box is the gift to share sweet moments with loved ones.

Lunar Luxe Treats Box (RM108) Elevate your celebrations with this luxurious assortment of macarons and choux au craquelin, offering a fusion of festive flavours such as: • Fatcarons: Yuzu, matcha mango, raspberry pistachio, pineapple tart and rose lychee (one piece each) • Choux: Red berries and lemon (two pieces each) Packaged in a cube box of nine, this is a show-stopping treat for any festive occasion.

Lunar Luxe Sweets Box (East Meets West) (RM138) Celebrate the fusion of eastern flavours and western elegance with this exclusive gift box. Featuring an array of tarts, fatcarons and choux, including: • Pineapple Madeleines, Golden Lemon Ingots, Strawberry and Yuzu Tart, Red Berries and Lemon Choux • Raspberry rose lychee and matcha mango fatcarons This sophisticated gift is ideal for clients, colleagues or loved ones.

Joyful Lunar Celebration Cake Bites (RM138) At 1.5 inches each, these bite-sized cakes feature: • Sourdough Carrot Cake Bites: A savory-sweet twist with sourdough tang. • Raspberry Red Velvet Cake Bites: A rich, fruity indulgence. Packaged in a vibrant window box, these cake bites are designed for gatherings big and small.

Lunar Treasures Tiffin (RM188) Pay homage to tradition with this elegant three-tier tiffin filled with festive favourites: • Top layer: 10 pineapple tarts • Middle layer: Assorted cookies (butter, black sesame, peanut and shortbread) • Bottom layer: Orange butter cake (300g) A blend of nostalgia and luxury, this tiffin is a thoughtful gift for family or corporate gifting.