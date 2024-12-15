Festive meets beauty this December

SEPHORA Malaysia has returned to Bukit Bintang for the second year with the Festive Meets Beauty @ Sephora Fahrenheit88 this December 2024.
There is no better way to “Give Something Beautiful” than a fuss-free experience – frivolous, fun, and simple – as gifting should not feel like rocket science. The holiday takeover brings together the magic of the festive season with glamour, beauty and enchantment.
With collaborations from “Only At Sephora” brands such as Fenty Beauty, Sephora x Tutti Frutti, and the Sephora Collection pop-up, enjoy the interactive beauty stations, 3D content displays and engaging games with prizes opportunities.
Let Sephora take the stress out of holiday shopping — Do not overthink it, give something beautiful.
Journey into something beautiful
Begin your journey at Sephora’s Beauty Playground as you saunter and marvel at the magic of the festive season. Throughout the sidewalk, there will be QR codes for you to scan something beautiful and redeem samples and gifts at the Sephora Fahnrenheit88 outlet.
Visit Fenty Beauty’s Fresh Market to “Find Your Fenty Fit” as you glow and go during the festivities. The Fenty Beauty Fresh Market includes shade matching and exclusive limited-edition holiday sets for you to gift your loved one or treat yourself.
Take a break at Sephora x Tutti Frutti as you indulge in limited-edition, specially curated frozen yoghurt flavours. Throughout the month of December, enjoy the sweet and refreshing taste while you peruse the exclusive skincare brands displayed at Tutti Frutti.
What are holidays for if not to celebrate icons? Luxuriate at the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain installation as you strike your best pout with over 40 diverse and vibrant shades perfect for the festivities.
For the first time in Southeast Asia, Sephora Malaysia introduces Sephora Café, a collaboration with Trio Bakehouse (Tiga and If Only’s in-house bakery), where you can unwind with seasonal treats and drinks, blending indulgence and elegance.