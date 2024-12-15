Festive meets beauty this December

SEPHORA Malaysia has returned to Bukit Bintang for the second year with the Festive Meets Beauty @ Sephora Fahrenheit88 this December 2024.

There is no better way to “Give Something Beautiful” than a fuss-free experience – frivolous, fun, and simple – as gifting should not feel like rocket science. The holiday takeover brings together the magic of the festive season with glamour, beauty and enchantment.

With collaborations from “Only At Sephora” brands such as Fenty Beauty, Sephora x Tutti Frutti, and the Sephora Collection pop-up, enjoy the interactive beauty stations, 3D content displays and engaging games with prizes opportunities.

Let Sephora take the stress out of holiday shopping — Do not overthink it, give something beautiful.

Journey into something beautiful