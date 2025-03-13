FOR a series about a Palestinian family living as refugees in the US, consisting largely of the comedic antics of show lead Mohammed “Mo” Najjar (Mohammed Amer), Mo’s second season is much more hands-on with its subject matter.

After the previous season ended by stranding Mo in Mexico, the second and final one attempts to reunite Mo with his mother Yusra (Farah Bsieso), brother Sameer (Omar Elba), sister Nadia (Cherien Dabis) and girlfriend Maria (Teresa Ruiz), with his family still seeking government approval of their asylum status.

While holding on to its comedic roots, particularly Mo’s Palestinian-inspired falafel tacos and luchador activities in the first few episodes, the series slowly becomes an emotional one. Loosely based on Amer’s life, the episodes turn into a reflective and sometimes confrontational look at his people’s faith, culture and history through the eyes of Mo.

The season is a successful blend of both humour and social commentary, such as Maria moving on from Mo during his two-month absence and getting into a rebound relationship with a successful Israeli chef whose restaurant’s menu is entirely food appropriated from different cultures without an actual identity of its own.