First Global Malaysia film festival in three cities around the world

THIS Malaysia day, Global Bersih is launching the first Global Malaysia Film Festival, a first of its kind global festival celebrating Malaysian cinema.

The NGO will host mostly free screenings of 10 films in three cities around the world, both radical new voices in Malaysian film and timeless classics. The festival hopes to encourage the growth of artistic freedoms in Malaysia by platforming independent Malaysian cinema on a global stage while celebrating new voices in the Malaysian arts.

“Global Bersih has long been a champion for the rights and voices of overseas Malaysians, standing firm on principles of human rights and justice. Through its work, Global Bersih serves as a vital link between the diaspora and the homeland, fostering open dialogue and cultural exchange.

“In this same spirit, this film festival offers a platform for freedom of expression, providing a safe space for screening films that tackle difficult subjects, including those that may not be shown within Malaysia and encouraging healthy, meaningful conversations,” said Global Bersih president Nirmala Devi Windgaetter.

Storytelling is a powerful tool for building empathy across communities. The selected films, though often telling the stories of particular Malaysian communities, will connect with a universal audience regardless of nationality, race or religion.

In London, the festival will open with Malaysia’s vibrant Oscar submission Tiger Stripes (2023) at the BLOC cinema and arts lab on Saturday, paired with Yasmin Ahmad’s classic Talentime (2009) at SOAS University of London on Sunday with an introduction from film critic Kalash Nanda Kumar. In its second week, the festival will then screen Shanjey Kumar’s classic Jagat (2015) on Sept 28 and will screen selected short films on Sept 29 in collaboration with the British Malaysian Society. On Oct 4, the festival will close with the UK Premiere of Chong Keat Aun’s Snow in Midsummer (2023), jointly organised with Odyssey 2024 and the British Malaysian Society.

In Germany, the festival will open in Berlin’s historic b-ware Ladenkino cinema with a screening of the documentary Don’t Rock the Boat (2023) on Sunday. The festival will then move to Leipzig, where Badrul Hisham’s film Maryam (2023) will screen at Leipzig University on Sept 28.

Global Bersih is an international non-partisan movement of overseas Malaysians focusing on electoral reform to advocate for the rights of the Malaysian diaspora. The film festival is designed to highlight the cinematic talent of the country.