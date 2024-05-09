First look at Dashing Bloodsucker

PREPARE to dive into the shadowy realms of Magic: The Gathering as Wizards of the Coast (SEA) reveals a tantalising glimpse of its latest expansion Duskmourn: House of Horror.

In an exclusive preview for theSun, we bring you Dashing Bloodsucker, a card destined to captivate and terrify in equal measure.

Duskmourn: House of Horror is set to push the boundaries of what players expect, weaving together elements of horror, strategy and charisma. With the release date fast approaching, this set promises to be a must-have for enthusiasts of the beloved tabletop game.

Dashing Bloodsucker embodies the chilling essence of Duskmourn, introducing a blend of power and peril. As an uncommon black card (B), it will undoubtedly add a layer of complexity and excitement to any deck.

Mark your calendars for Sept 27, when Duskmourn: House of Horror hits tabletops worldwide. In the meantime, prepare to strategise and plan, as this set will surely be filled with twists, turns and terrifyingly good gameplay.