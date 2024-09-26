Five things to look out for at Ikea in 2025

Affordable solutions, exciting collections to enhance your home experience

LOOKING to transform your home without breaking the bank? With a few thoughtful updates, you can refresh your living space, making it functional and inviting. Small changes, from incorporating fresh design elements to boosting everyday comfort, can make an impact. Thanks to Ikea’s latest offerings, bringing these ideas to life has never been easier. At its inaugural Ikea Blueprint 2025 event, held at Ikea Batu Kawan in Penang recently, Ikea Malaysia unveiled plans for the year ahead, showcasing new ways to enhance your living environment. Ikea Malaysia country retail director Malcolm Pruys shared key priorities and upcoming innovations, offering a glimpse into what customers can look forward to in 2025. As the go-to destination for stylish and practical home furnishings, 2025 is shaping up to be no different. This year, Ikea is introducing a variety of new collections and budget-friendly updates that are sure to catch the attention of those looking to elevate their living spaces. Here is a glimpse of what is new this year.

Budget-friendly prices on popular products Affordability is a major theme for Ikea this year, with over 2,000 of its most popular products seeing price reductions. This comes as part of Ikea’s move to making quality home furnishings more accessible to a wider audience. These new lower prices make it easier to stay within budget, whether you are in search of sleek storage solutions or want to give your entire home a makeover. For those planning to refresh their space, this could be the time to grab some of those wishlist items at a more affordable price point. Whimsical Skogsduva collection Launching in October, the Skogsduva collection brings a touch of playfulness to home decor. Designed with families in mind, this collection includes pillows resembling tree logs, plush rugs that mimic meadows and even, bathrobes that transform wearers into animals such as lynxes. The whimsical designs of Skogsduva are meant to inspire imagination and creativity in daily routines. It is good for parents looking to add a bit of magic to bedtime and family time. Functional and stylish For those who enjoy casual gaming or just love a good game night, the Brannboll collection, set to launch in December, offers a mix of functionality and style. With comfy seating, clever storage solutions and gaming accessories, this collection is designed to enhance your gaming experience while keeping your space organised.