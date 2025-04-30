Flying castles, powerful themes

Miyazaki’s whimsical, sometimes perplexing masterpiece returns with magic intact

FOR many, Howl’s Moving Castle might feel like a nostalgic comfort rewatch that wraps itself around the soul like a warm patchwork quilt. But for someone encountering it for the very first time, it can feel a bit like stumbling into a fantasy fairground with zero warning. Within minutes, flying castles, cursed hats, sparkly heart-thieving fire demons and bird-people appear and that is just scratching the surface. Despite the swirling whirlwind of characters, magic and metaphors, this is the kind of film that just works. It leaves newcomers enchanted and longtime fans reassured that yes, Hayao Miyazaki is still unmatched in crafting magical mayhem that makes emotional sense, even if the plot occasionally does not.

Plot wanders, but so does the castle Narrative structure in Howl’s Moving Castle is less of a straight line and more of a magical staircase that may or may not lead to a door on a chicken leg. The film often swerves into strange territory with little explanation, but these detours feel more intentional than incoherent, like a creative choice, not a mistake. At times, characters make baffling decisions, entire subplots wander off and never return and motivations appear as if summoned by a spell. And yet, everything is soaked in so much heart and beauty that none of it really matters. The confusion becomes part of the charm. In a world where castles walk and love can literally break curses, strict logic was never really the order of the day.

Visuals worthy of a thousand screencaps Rewatch or not, the animation is what truly justifies this rerun. The titular castle, an impossibly elaborate pile of metal, pipes, smoke, legs and magic, is one of animated film history’s most iconic set pieces. Every frame of this movie looks like it belongs in an art museum and the richly painted backdrops are as detailed and whimsical as a fever dream rendered in watercolour. The skies glow with sunset hues, battle scenes burn with surreal intensity and cosy kitchens radiate a sense of lived-in warmth. It is a rare feat: a film that dazzles on the big screen almost two decades after its release and still makes modern CGI look like it is trying a little too hard.

Themes that are feather-like, then hit like a bomb Beneath the magic, there is muscle. Howl’s Moving Castle weaves in themes of war, ageing, identity and compassion, all without ever breaking its whimsical tone. Miyazaki’s anti-war sentiment is not shouted so much as threaded through the visuals, with imagery that evokes real-world destruction paired against moments of serenity and softness. The result is subtle but stirring. It is easy to enjoy the film as a whimsical fantasy, but those who choose to look deeper will find layers of political commentary and philosophical questions about choice, cowardice and change. There is a pointed critique of militarism and power structures, wrapped in enchanted rings and animated scarecrows. It is a magic trick of storytelling, making something profound feel digestible, even delightful.

Not your typical fairy tale leads At its heart, this is a story of transformation: Not just physical, but emotional. The leads are refreshingly unconventional: a young woman who finds agency only after being cursed with old age and a wizard whose confidence is mostly hair-deep. Their dynamic is equal parts awkward, heartfelt and unexpectedly tender. And while romance does play a part, it never overshadows the film’s larger journey of self-discovery. In true Miyazaki fashion, there is no singular villain or clear moral binary. Characters grow, falter and learn and even those who seem antagonistic are eventually revealed to be more than their curses or titles.