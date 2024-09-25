Kronos then brings Eric back to life, imbuing him with the supernatural gift of immortality and the ability to heal from any injury. In order to save Shelly and move on with her, Eric embarks on a warpath of vengeance.

Watching her die first, Eric’s grief and anger causes his soul to get stuck in purgatory. According to Kronos (Sami Bouajila), purgatory’s caretaker, not only is Eric stuck “in between”, Shelly’s soul has been dragged to Hell.

Drug addict Eric (Bill Skarsgard) meets fellow addict Shelly (FKA Twigs) in a rehabilitation centre. After falling in love, the couple escape and not long after, they are ambushed and killed by strangers employed by Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston).

A reboot of the original film from 1994, which was an adaptation of James O’Barr’s graphic novel from 1989, the 2024 version is quite the departure from its brooding, gothic predecessor as it mangles O’Barr’s source material.

FOLLOWING a turbulent 16-year development and production period, The Crow finally attempted its first flight this year before its withered and battered wings immediately sent it crashing down to earth.

Gothic legend to tragedy

O’Barr’s graphic novel was created as part of his grieving process following the death of his fiancee at the hands of a drunk driver. Its torrent of violence, grief and despair that came from a real place under the author’s gothic romanticism in conveying what he felt through Eric Draven.

Though almost completely different to the novel, Alex Proyas retained the concept, lead characters and themes in his 1994 film adaptation, in effect creating one of the most visually striking films in the 90s, that starred Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon.

Just as sad as the real life events that inspired the graphic novel, the film’s enduring legacy is just as marked by blood, with Brandon accidentally killed during the film’s production when a prop gun malfunctioned during filming.

Compared with what came before it, this year’s The Crow was never going to reach the heights of the graphic novel or the 1994 film, particularly after the infamous marketing reveal of how Eric would look like every other generic Gen Z young adult.

Pale imitation

Bringing Eric and Shelly into a modern iteration as drug addicts was a poor choice by the writers. Not only do they not have their “Draven” and “Webster” last names, their romance is poorly thought out it seems like a slap in the face to their counterparts from the novel and film.

Either due to poor editing or writing, The Crow does not establish the actual time frame behind Eric and Shelly meeting and falling in love, which the film shows happens in a matter of days. After their escape and before their death, they waste their days away doing copious amounts of drugs.

As the romance falls flat with a complete lack of chemistry, it is hard to empathise with the leads and their characterisation. After Eric returns with his new powers, the film continues to fumble forward until its final act, which is the strongest part of the film.

The Crow culminates with a violent, lengthy action sequence as Eric slices and shoots his way through an opera house, with everyone doing the same to him. The sequence is visually stunning, splattering the walls with blood from the living and black ink-esque blotches from Eric.

Like every other ill-conceived modern film fantasising about starting a franchise, The Crow then ends fittingly with a sequel hook, confirming suspicions that this movie is nothing more than a cash grab.

The Crow is streaming on AppleTV+.