For smallest Smurfs

Rihanna leads star-studded voice cast in this colourful but conventional animated reboot

(From left) Smurfette (Rihanna), No Name Smurf (Corden) and Mama Poot (Lyonne) team up for a giggle-filled quest across worlds.

PARAMOUNT’S Smurfs is an animated musical that wears its intentions loud, proud and incredibly blue. Rebooted for a new generation, this splashy feature film does not shy away from its target audience, children who still think the word “fart” is the peak of comedy and who do not question how a mushroom village has a working intergalactic portal. Directed by Chris Miller (Puss in Boots), with a screenplay by South Park alum Pam Brady, the movie reintroduces Peyo’s iconic blue characters in a story that is bright, basic and built with the youngest audience in mind. It is an unmissable treat for kids and a lukewarm offering for the parents and adults who accompany them, many of whom may find themselves absorbing the entire 100 minutes with a mildly amused, blank stare.

Rihanna smurfs it up Front and centre in the cast is Rihanna as Smurfette, the film’s heart and hero, who not only brings vocal charm but also contributes original songs. The pop star’s performance is solid, but it is Nick Offerman as Ken (Papa Smurf’s long-lost brother) who delivers one of the more enjoyable voice turns. Offerman’s signature gruff warmth and deadpan delivery bring a much-needed sense of comedic grounding to the otherwise bouncy world of giggles and glitter. John Goodman lends his always-reliable voice to Papa Smurf, while JP Karliak doubles up impressively as two villainous wizards. Supporting roles from James Corden, Sandra Oh, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris and Octavia Spencer pad out a cast list so stacked, it could practically rival an animated version of the Oscars red carpet. Yet despite the megawatt names, most characters are more memorable for their quirk-based design than any real arc or emotional resonance.

Predictable journey, few blue detours From a narrative standpoint, Smurfs sticks very much to the safe, well-travelled road of animated adventure. Something goes wrong in the Smurf Village, prompting a journey into the human world, where wacky characters are met, lessons are learned and songs are sung. It is a straightforward A-to-B-to-C kind of structure, competent, yes, but never reaching for anything bolder. While the script tries to elevate its simple premise with themes of identity, destiny and friendship, the execution remains surface-level, offering just enough engagement for kids without ever challenging them (or their guardians) with anything too complex or emotional. There is a lot of noise, a lot of sparkle and not much depth, which, depending on one’s age, could be either a plus or a minus.

Colourful, sonic buffet Being a musical, the film naturally leans into rhythm and rhyme and the soundtrack, led by Rihanna’s contributions, is catchy in a bubblegum-pop kind of way. There is no Let It Go-style breakout here, but the songs do their job: short, snappy and singable by recess. Visually, Smurfs looks great. The animation by Cinesite is crisp, fluid and filled with colour-saturated landscapes that shift from fantasy forests to stylised real-world cityscapes. Children will be dazzled by the nonstop motion and expressive character designs, while adults may find themselves admiring the technical polish even as their brains quietly check out during the third dance number.

Comic relief that mostly lands with kids The humour is broad, sometimes absurd and clearly engineered to generate giggles from the under-15 crowd. Expect slapstick, funny faces and the occasional fart joke. For the adults, there are a few winks and nods scattered throughout, but nothing particularly sharp or subversive. Some of the comedic heavy lifting falls to Natasha Lyonne’s Mama Poot and Amy Sedaris’ talking book character, both of whom inject a bit of oddball flair into the mix. Even so, the film plays things safe. There is no wild tonal experimentation or fourth-wall breaking here, just cheerful antics and predictable payoffs. Adults may find themselves chuckling occasionally, but mostly they will be watching with a passive smile (or, more honestly, a straight face).