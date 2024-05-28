Fostering an active community

Apparel retailer Uniqlo recently hosted a Uniqlo Run event, drawing a crowd of 1,000 participants at Damansara Avenue Square.

The event represented Uniqlo’s ongoing commitment in promoting active lifestyles and building community engagement in Malaysia.

Participants of diverse ages and backgrounds, including youths from Rakan Muda, a government youth outreach program under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, gathered at Damansara Avenue Square before dawn for the flag-off.

Close to 1,000 participants, ranging from seasoned runners to first timers alike, took on the challenge of either the 3.5km or 7km route. The event not only promoted physical activity but also fostered community engagement and supported the nation’s youth development initiatives, amplifying the importance of active lifestyles among Malaysians.

“In addition to nurturing community unity, we believe the concept of a fun run and our new Sport Utility Wear and UV Protection lines share a common goal, which is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among Malaysians by offering innovative apparel solutions designed to enhance comfort, performance, and protection during physical activities,” said Uniqlo Malaysia marketing director Alwiyah Alhadad.

Throughout the event, Uniqlo’s Sport Utility Wear and UV Protection booths showcased the latest collections, allowing participants to experience the functionality and versatility of the new apparel firsthand.

Designed to empower individuals to move freely and comfortably in any setting, these collections reflect Uniqlo’s ongoing commitment to innovation and functionality.

Signature technologies like “AIRism” and “Dry-Ex” were prominently featured in Uniqlo’s latest product offerings, ensuring optimal comfort for active individuals navigating intense workouts and everyday life.

Key pieces such as the Ultra Stretch Dry-Ex Full Zip Hoodie, UV Protection Utility Blouson, and Pocketable UV Protection Parka exemplify the brand’s dedication to enhancing comfort and mobility while providing stylish protection from the elements.

The full range of the 2024 Spring/Summer collection for Sport Utility Wear and UV Protection is available at all Uniqlo’s stores in Malaysia and the online store.