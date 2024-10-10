From airwaves to big screen

Uthaya on legal drama journey in Vijay LLB

Uthaya has stepped up to the challenges of being a film producer.

UTHAYA, one of Raaga’s longest-standing announcers, has taken a bold step forward by starring in the legal drama Vijay LLB: The Advocate. Directed by Kannan Raajamanikcam and written by M. Mathialagan, the film looks into themes of justice, morality and the personal cost of fighting for what is right. In a recent interview with theSun, Uthaya shared insights into his motivation, challenges and experiences while taking on this role. New challenge When asked about his motivation for taking on the role of Vijay LLB, Uthaya expressed his desire to break new grounds in Malaysian Tamil cinema. The film’s unique positioning as a courtroom suspense thriller, combined with its adaptation from a novel, presented an irresistible opportunity. “Portraying a lawyer in such a high-stakes narrative was not just about acting, it was about being part of a project that pushes boundaries and gives new talent a platform,” Uthaya shared. In Vijay LLB: The Advocate, his dual role as lead actor and producer added an extra layer of motivation, proving his commitment to the Malaysian Tamil film industry.

Exploring legal world To authentically portray a lawyer, Uthaya made sure to do complete research and preparation. This involved studying courtroom procedures, legal terminology and even consulting with legal professionals to grasp the intricacies of the judicial system. “Understanding the psychological and ethical dimensions of legal battles was crucial,” he noted, emphasising the importance of portraying the role with realism. The rigorous preparation paid off as it allowed Uthaya to navigate the film’s realistic depiction of legal arguments and courtroom drama with confidence. DJ to legal drama actor The shift from being a radio DJ to portraying a lawyer in a legal drama was not without its challenges. “The complexity of courtroom scenes required mastering legal dialogue and performing with precise emotional depth,” Uthaya explained. This was a stark contrast to the spontaneous and conversational nature of radio. Furthermore, balancing the dual responsibilities of acting and producing added another layer of complexity. Uthaya also highlighted the challenges of creating a realistic courtroom environment, where attention to detail in costume and character fitting was paramount.

Visual storytelling Transitioning from radio to film brought about significant changes in Uthaya’s performance approach. “Performing in front of a camera involves a focus on visual storytelling,” he explained. Unlike radio, in which engagement relies solely on voice, film acting requires a display of body language, facial expressions and physical presence. The structured environment of a film set, with its multiple takes and adjustments, presented a different set of challenges compared with the more fluid nature of live radio broadcasts. Newfound respect for legal profession Uthaya’s portrayal of Vijay LLB has given him a deeper understanding of the legal profession’s elaborations. The film’s intense portrayal of legal battles and courtroom dynamics shed light on the immense pressure and critical decision-making inherent in the legal field. “This experience has fostered a greater respect for the dedication required in the legal field,” Uthaya reflected, highlighting how the role provided him with new insights into the complexities of justice and legal advocacy.