From airwaves to big screen

UTHAYA, one of Raaga’s longest-standing announcers, has taken a bold step forward by starring in the legal drama Vijay LLB: The Advocate. Directed by Kannan Raajamanikcam and written by M. Mathialagan, the film looks into themes of justice, morality and the personal cost of fighting for what is right. In a recent interview with theSun, Uthaya shared insights into his motivation, challenges and experiences while taking on this role.
New challenge
When asked about his motivation for taking on the role of Vijay LLB, Uthaya expressed his desire to break new grounds in Malaysian Tamil cinema. The film’s unique positioning as a courtroom suspense thriller, combined with its adaptation from a novel, presented an irresistible opportunity.
“Portraying a lawyer in such a high-stakes narrative was not just about acting, it was about being part of a project that pushes boundaries and gives new talent a platform,” Uthaya shared. In Vijay LLB: The Advocate, his dual role as lead actor and producer added an extra layer of motivation, proving his commitment to the Malaysian Tamil film industry.
Exploring legal world
To authentically portray a lawyer, Uthaya made sure to do complete research and preparation. This involved studying courtroom procedures, legal terminology and even consulting with legal professionals to grasp the intricacies of the judicial system.
“Understanding the psychological and ethical dimensions of legal battles was crucial,” he noted, emphasising the importance of portraying the role with realism.
The rigorous preparation paid off as it allowed Uthaya to navigate the film’s realistic depiction of legal arguments and courtroom drama with confidence.
DJ to legal drama actor
The shift from being a radio DJ to portraying a lawyer in a legal drama was not without its challenges.
“The complexity of courtroom scenes required mastering legal dialogue and performing with precise emotional depth,” Uthaya explained.
This was a stark contrast to the spontaneous and conversational nature of radio. Furthermore, balancing the dual responsibilities of acting and producing added another layer of complexity. Uthaya also highlighted the challenges of creating a realistic courtroom environment, where attention to detail in costume and character fitting was paramount.
Visual storytelling
Transitioning from radio to film brought about significant changes in Uthaya’s performance approach.
“Performing in front of a camera involves a focus on visual storytelling,” he explained.
Unlike radio, in which engagement relies solely on voice, film acting requires a display of body language, facial expressions and physical presence. The structured environment of a film set, with its multiple takes and adjustments, presented a different set of challenges compared with the more fluid nature of live radio broadcasts.
Newfound respect for legal profession
Uthaya’s portrayal of Vijay LLB has given him a deeper understanding of the legal profession’s elaborations. The film’s intense portrayal of legal battles and courtroom dynamics shed light on the immense pressure and critical decision-making inherent in the legal field.
“This experience has fostered a greater respect for the dedication required in the legal field,” Uthaya reflected, highlighting how the role provided him with new insights into the complexities of justice and legal advocacy.
Crafting multi-dimensional character
The development of Vijay LLB’s character was a meticulous process. Uthaya collaborated closely with director M. Mathialagan and the rest of the cast to ensure his portrayal was relatable and authentic.
“Attention was given to creating a multidimensional portrayal that aligned with the legal drama’s intense and suspenseful narrative,” he said.
This collaboration resulted in a character that is as complex as the legal battles he faces, adding depth to the film’s storyline.
Memorable moments and unique collaborations
The production of the film was marked by several memorable moments. One standout experience was working with the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra, which composed a dramatic and unique background score for the film.
“The integration of this score with the courtroom scenes added an extraordinary layer of intensity,” Uthaya recalled.
Additionally, the film provided a platform for 40 new actors, enriching the production with fresh talent. The collaboration on two original songs, composed by Balasubramaniam G, G. V. Prakash and Kapil Kabilan, which garnered over 100 million YouTube hits, further showcased the film’s innovative approach to music and storytelling.
With this film, Uthaya has successfully transitioned from the airwaves to the silver screen, bringing a fresh and dynamic perspective to the Malaysian Tamil cinema. His dedication to authentically portraying a lawyer by pushing the boundaries of the industry mark a good achievement in his career.
Vijay LLB: The Advocate will be available to watch on online platforms soon.