Trump’s long journey from cameos in film, TV to US presidency

Long before he clinched the US presidential seat for the first time in 2016 and again last week, Donald Trump has always been a fixture as a prominent public figure, particularly in the entertainment and business industry. Here is a comprehensive look at Trump’s most significant appearances, arranged according to how much of a cultural impact each has made over the decades. The Apprentice (2004 – 2015) Trump’s most substantial and influential media role came as the host and executive producer of NBC’s The Apprentice and its spinoff The Celebrity Apprentice. The show averaged around 20 million viewers in its first season and quickly became the defining reality TV programme of the 2000s. Trump’s catchphrase “You’re fired!” entered popular culture and the show was heavily responsible for reshaping his public image from a real estate developer and tycoon to television personality. The boardroom setting and Trump’s authoritative persona became prominent elements of reality television.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) Perhaps Trump’s most widely-seen film cameo occurs in this Christmas classic. In the film, as Kevin McCallister navigates the Plaza Hotel (which Trump owned at the time), he asks Trump for directions to the lobby. The brief scene has become one of the most remembered celebrity cameos in the film, particularly given Trump’s later political career. As with the previous Home Alone film, the sequel became a holiday staple and indirectly allowed his cameo to reach new audiences every year for the past 30 years. World Wrestling Entertainment Trump’s involvement with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), then called the World Wrestling Federation, included multiple appearances, most notably at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. During the event, the Battle of the Billionaires storyline saw Trump and Vince McMahon each backing different wrestlers that resulted in McMahon getting his head shaved after his wrestler lost. The event drew significant pay-per-view buys and media attention. Saturday Night Live Trump hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) twice: once in 2004 during the height of The Apprentice and again in 2015 as a presidential candidate. His 2015 appearance drew significant ratings and controversies but it had lower viewership than his numerous portrayals by various cast members over the years.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994) Trump made a brief guest appearance in the iconic Will Smith-led comedy show, playing himself in a scene, in which he considers buying the lead characters’ family home. While a relatively minor cameo, the show’s enduring popularity has kept this appearance in circulation through reruns and streaming. Two Weeks Notice (2002) Trump appears briefly as himself in this romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant. The cameo is brief but fits naturally with the film’s New York real estate development storyline. The Little Rascals (1994) Once again appearing in a small cameo, Trump shows up as Waldo’s father in this film adaptation of the classic series. The small role includes just a few lines but shows Trump playing into his wealthy businessman image. The Associate (1996) Another brief cameo as himself in this Whoopi Goldberg comedy about Wall Street, reflecting his status as a recognisable figure in New York’s business world.